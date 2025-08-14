NEL outage stemmed from switchboard fault, LTA & SBS Transit reviewing measures to strengthen power system

LTA & SBS Transit review measures to strengthen NEL power system after major disruption
Following a major service disruption on the North East Line (NEL) and Sengkang-Punggol LRT on Tuesday (12 Aug), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit are reviewing measures to make the power system more resilient.
Train services between HarbourFront and Farrer Park stations continued to operate.
Source: Land Transport Authority on Facebook
Around 350 LTA and SBST staff were deployed to guide commuters to alternative transport options, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) assisted passengers in safely disembarking from trains and reaching station platforms.