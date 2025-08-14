NEL outage stemmed from switchboard fault, LTA & SBS Transit reviewing measures to strengthen power system

LTA & SBS Transit review measures to strengthen NEL power system after major disruption

Following a major service disruption on the North East Line (NEL) and Sengkang-Punggol LRT on Tuesday (12 Aug), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit are reviewing measures to make the power system more resilient.

In a Facebook update on Wednesday (13 Aug), LTA said engineers from both agencies worked through the night to restore power at the NEL depot substation and ensure the safety of the network.

The agency also shared early insights from its investigations, giving a glimpse of what might have gone wrong.