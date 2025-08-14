NEL outage stemmed from switchboard fault, LTA & SBS Transit reviewing measures to strengthen power system

Latest News Transport

Engineers worked through the night to restore power and secure the NEL depot substation.

By - 14 Aug 2025, 12:59 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

LTA & SBS Transit review measures to strengthen NEL power system after major disruption

Following a major service disruption on the North East Line (NEL) and Sengkang-Punggol LRT on Tuesday (12 Aug), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit are reviewing measures to make the power system more resilient.

In a Facebook update on Wednesday (13 Aug), LTA said engineers from both agencies worked through the night to restore power at the NEL depot substation and ensure the safety of the network.

Source: Land Transport Authority on Facebook

The agency also shared early insights from its investigations, giving a glimpse of what might have gone wrong.

Fault in switchboards triggered shutdown

Preliminary investigations revealed that the disruption stemmed from a fault in the switchboards supplying power to the system.

LTA explained that there are two switchboards designed to back each other up.

Under normal circumstances, if one trips, the other continues supplying power from the main source.

NEL power system

Source: Land Transport Authority on Facebook

During Tuesday’s incident, however, the first switchboard was damaged, and the resulting surge triggered a safety feature that automatically shut down the second switchboard to prevent further harm.

This chain of events effectively cut off the main power supply from Sengkang Depot.

Backup power restored & services resumed

To resume train services, SBS Transit engineers manually connected the backup power source from Dhoby Ghaut to the second switchboard.

Services were progressively restored, with full NEL and Sengkang-Punggol LRT operations resuming by the following morning.

NEL power system

Source: Land Transport Authority on Facebook

In the aftermath, LTA and SBS Transit are reviewing ways to strengthen the resilience of the power system.

Support for commuters during the disruption

While engineers worked to restore power, SBS Transit provided free rides on public buses and bridging bus services for affected sectors.

Train services between HarbourFront and Farrer Park stations continued to operate.

Source: Land Transport Authority on Facebook

Around 350 LTA and SBST staff were deployed to guide commuters to alternative transport options, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) assisted passengers in safely disembarking from trains and reaching station platforms.

Also read: Train disruption hits NEL between Boon Keng & Punggol Coast MRT stations, service resumes after 3 hours

Train disruption hits NEL between Boon Keng & Punggol Coast MRT stations, service resumes after 3 hours

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook and Facebook.

Article written by:

Gary Yang
Gary Yang
  • More From Author