Man in Thailand shoots nephew for refusing to do the dishes, they fight frequently

Nephew shot by uncle over dishwashing dispute in Chiang Rai

A tragic incident unfolded in Chiang Khong District, Chiang Rai Province, Thailand, on Tuesday (11 March) when a 58-year-old man, Wai (name transliterated from Thai), shot his nephew after he refused to wash the dishes.

Their relative who lived nearby — identified as 50-year-old Mr Udon (name transliterated from Thai) — was alerted to the incident when he heard a gunshot.

He was watching television at the time.

He then investigated the source of the sound about 10 minutes after hearing Wai’s motorcycle start and leave the house.

Mr Udon found the victim dead on the floor, with one hand still holding a spoon, the other holding a plate of papaya salad, and his left leg caught under a table.

He then contacted the village head to inspect the scene, which led to the police being notified.

Gunman eventually arrested after returning home

When local police arrived at the crime scene, they found the deceased — identified as 41-year-old Phongsakorn (name transliterated from Thai) — lying on his back on the ground floor of the home and a homemade gun nearby.

He had been shot in the right side of the face. His body was then transported to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital for an autopsy.

Later, police arrested Wai after he returned home from a friend’s rubber plantation.

Mr Wutthikrai Chaiyachai (name transliterated from Thai), the village head, explained that the two had been arguing during dinner when the conflict escalated.

The altercation led Wai to shoot Phongsakorn with a homemade gun, killing him.

Mr Wutthikrai revealed that the two frequently argued, and about a month ago, Phongsakorn had threatened Wai with a gun.

Featured image adapted from Chiang Mai News.