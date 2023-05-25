Netflix S’pore To Charge Subscribers For Account Sharing Outside Of Their Households

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Netflix Cracks Down On Account Sharing In Singapore & Other Countries

Remember when Netflix threatened to end account sharing a few months back?

Yeah, well, looks like it is actually happening.

The streaming company is finally taking action on this hotly debated feature right here in Singapore.

On Wednesday (24 May), they began informing subscribers that they cannot share their accounts with people who are not from the same household.

Unless they pay up, at least.

Netflix account should only be kept within one household

According to a news release by Netflix Singapore, they are in the process of sending out emails about account sharing to users in the country.

Similar emails are also going to be sent to those in over 100 other countries, The Straits Times (ST) reported. They include:

United States (US)

Britain

France

Germany

Australia

Mexico

Brazil

Netflix users in Singapore to pay S$6.98 for extra members

According to Netflix Singapore’s statement, one account should only be kept within a single household.

Henceforth, if you wish to add a person outside your home to your Netflix account, you will have to pay an additional fee on top of your existing subscription.

For users in Singapore, it will cost an extra S$6.98 per month.

In the US, users there have to pay US$8 (S$10.80) on top of their plans for the feature.

No more account sharing on Netflix

The Netflix Help Centre goes into more detail about how the extra member slots work.

The one who sent the invitation to the person outside their household will be the one paying for the latter’s membership.

Extra members will have their own profiles, accounts, and passwords.

While extra members of a Netflix plan can watch the programmes on any device, they can only do so on one device at a time.

In the same vein, they can only download their favourite titles on one device at a time.

They also cannot create additional profiles or kids’ profiles on the account.

The extra member’s account must also be in the same country as the owner’s.

So, if you are one of the many people in Singapore who uses a friend’s Netflix account, you may want to figure out how you’re going to pay them back.

That, or find an alternative source of entertainment.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Matoo.Studio on Unsplash.