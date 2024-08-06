Netizen complains about group taking up multiple seats on MRT, Internet slams overreaction

Netizen calls out group for taking up space in MRT

On Tuesday (6 Aug), a netizen took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share their dissatisfaction with a group of people on an MRT.

“Treat it as your own home, you’re welcome,” the caption read.

The picture showed four people, who appeared to be tourists, with large luggage bags sprawled across multiple seats in the MRT cabin.

The group seemed to be taking up the whole row of seats, despite there only being four of them.

Seemingly unhappy with the scene, the netizen shared the photo to the popular local complaint page.

Netizens urge to be more gracious

After viewing the post, many were outraged by the complaint, noting that the netizen should be more “understanding” as they had several bags to carry.

Others acknowledged the complaint and suggested a need for baggage racks on Singapore’s public transport systems.

Some jokingly asked the netizen to “carry” the passengers’ luggage as they were evidently unhappy with the bags taking up space on the MRT.

Overall, Facebook users urged the netizen to be more gracious and “spread kindness”.

Also read: Facebook user hits out at man ‘sticking’ legs out on MRT, Internet furious at the overreaction

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.