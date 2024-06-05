Netizens outraged by death of LTA officer who chased errant motorcyclist, call for justice

Netizens angered by death of LTA officer who chased errant motorcyclist

On Tuesday (4 June), an LTA enforcement officer died while chasing an errant motorcyclist along SLE towards BKE near TPE exit.

The officer has been identified as Mr Zdulfika Bin Ahakasah.

He was purportedly set to get married in July.

An 18-year-old man, who is believed to be the motorcyclist pursued by Mr Zdulfika, has since been arrested for multiple offences.

Following the incident, many netizens took to social media to express their indignance, while calling for justice to be served for the officer.

Netizens call for justice to be served for LTA officer

Under the comments of the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV’s Facebook post announcing the officer’s death, there was an outpouring of condolence messages from netizens.

One user called for the errant motorcyclist to be formally charged and brought to justice.

“Let there be no miscarriage of justice for Officer Zdulfika,” his comment read.

The user also highlighted that the incident experienced by the officer “was extremely dangerous”.

Another netizen similarly hoped that the authorities would punish the rider severely. However, she felt that the offender would “probably get a relatively light punishment”.

There were also users who appealed to road traffic officers not to risk their lives while serving in the line of duty.

18-year-old man arrested for multiple offences

Responding to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the multiple offences committed by the 18-year-old man include:

Failing to stop when ordered by an authorised officer

Riding without a valid licence

Possessing scheduled weapons

Suspected drug-related offences

LTA has also changed its profile picture on Facebook to black and white following the tragedy.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook and SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News on Telegram.