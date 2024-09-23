NETS services partially unavailable for more than 12 hours on 23 Sept, customers advised to use cash or SGQR

Some NETS terminals unavailable for QR, tap and PIN transactions

A NETS outage on Monday (23 Sept) resulted in the service being partially unavailable for more than 12 hours.

Customers were advised to make use of alternative modes of payment, including cash or SGQR.

NETS says some terminals unavailable from 10.12am

NETS first acknowledged the issue in a Facebook post at 10.12am on Monday, saying some debit and credit card transactions via NETS were unavailable for the time being.

It later updated at 11.40am to say that some NETS terminals were unavailable. They would not be able to perform QR, tap and PIN transactions.

Customers were advised to pay via SGQR or cash while NETS works to restore the service “as soon as possible”.

DBS says PayNow & PayLah! working, but user has problems

At 1.28pm, DBS said it was informed about the NETS outage.

The bank said that its digital banking app, PayLah! and PayNow were still available.

However, a netizen reported that PayNow wasn’t working, to which DBS acknowledged an “intermittent error” when using PayNow and PayLah!.

Another user claimed paywave was affected as early as 9am, causing customers at a Sheng Siong supermarket to be “flustered”,

On Downdetector, a number of users reported problems with DBS services from the mid-morning to midday, with a high of 53 outage reports at 12.45pm.

Some NETS terminals still unavailable at 10.50pm

At 10.50pm, more than 12 hours after NETS acknowledged the outage, it said some terminals were still experiencing partial unavailability.

It sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused.

But the prolonged outage has already affected business owners, some of whom commented that they had lost money.

The issue even affected drivers, with one saying he was stuck in a carpark for at least an hour.

MAS in close contact with NETS

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia (CNA), NETS said the issue was discovered on Monday morning.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it has been in “close contact” with NETS on their recovery efforts and communication with customers.

MAS is also aware that DBS had encountered an issue with its payment provider earlier that day. It affected certain cardholders’ ability to make online purchases.

“MAS understands that the issue has since been resolved,” it was quoted as saying.

The last time NETS services were down was in November 2023. The issue was rectified in about one hour.

