Oyen Cat In M’sia Zoo’s Capybara Enclosure Gets Competition With Arrival Of New Feline Resident

New Cat Arrives In Capybara Enclosure of Malaysia’s Zoo Negara

Out of the many animals that call Malaysia’s Zoo Negara home, one of the most popular species is the capybara.

Over the past few years, visitors to the zoo have even had the fortune of seeing an unexpected resident in the capybara enclosure — Oyen, a ginger cat.

So beloved has Oyen become, that it now even has a sign of its own hanging below that of the capybaras’.

However, it looks like it might be getting some purr-ty stiff competition.

A new cat was recently seen chilling in the same enclosure, and if one visitor’s video is any indication, it might not be entirely welcome — at least not in Oyen’s eyes.

Visitor spots new cat in Zoo Negara & dubs it ‘Si Ompok’

The new cat made waves online after TikTok user @masyitaahmadshaza shared a video of it during a visit to Zoo Negara.

Via onscreen text, she joked that Oyen is sad that he now has a competitor, and it is ‘Si Ompok’, which could be short for ‘tompok’, or ‘spots’ in Malay.

In the clip, a cat with fluffy brown and white fur can be seen hanging out on a mini wall.

Its relaxed state is a sharp contrast from Oyen, who appears to be staring down its feline counterpart, with ears pulled back and body crouched in a defensive stance.

It is unclear when Si Ompok entered the picture, but either way, the capybaras remain their usual unbothered selves.

However, it is worth noting that the new cat may have appeared before June.

The OP’s video shows the capybara enclosure without the Oyen sign, which was installed sometime at the end of that month.

Viewers joke that capybara enclosure has turned into cat enclosure

Needless to say, viewers were full of jokes about the growing cat colony within Zoo Negara’s capybara enclosure.

One viewer pondered whether the cats were ‘broken’, seeing as they all want to be friends with the capybaras, which are a type of rodent.

Another asked dramatically if this was Si Ompok’s attempt at wresting power away from Oyen.

Meanwhile, one joked that Oyen might move to Aquaria — an aquarium in Kuala Lumpur — after this and go undercover as a whale.

Besides that, one commenter quipped that the capybaras must be wondering if the enclosure is for them or the cats.

In a reply, the OP revealed that everyone who visits the enclosure calls out to Oyen, leaving out the capybaras.

Finally, someone said Malaysians would be willing to chip in if Zoo Negara decides to build a section for cats, to which the OP agreed.

Hope things don’t turn catty between Oyen & newcomer

While we can’t be sure if Si Ompok is still staking its claim on the capybara enclosure, we do hope things won’t turn catty between the two felines.

In any case, we trust that the zookeepers will keep tabs on the animals to ensure everyone cohabits peacefully.

Would you be more excited to see the cats or the capybaras if you visit Zoo Negara? Let us know in the comments.

