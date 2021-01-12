New CNY Notes Can Be Withdrawn At 61 DBS/POSB ATMs From 25 Jan

Chinese New Year is approaching on 12 Feb, and you know what that means — receiving ang baos. Well, someone has to be doing the giving of ang baos, and for that, we need new money notes to pack them in.

However, given the pandemic, DBS and POSB will open more places where you can draw new notes from, they said on Monday (11 Jan).

Source

There will be 61 places, up from the 40 last year.

Both DBS/POSB and UOB will also open online reservations to prevent crowding.

Withdrawals from 61 ATMs & machines

We’ve been able to withdraw new and good-as-new notes from selected ATMs across Singapore for a few years, and they’ve proven popular.

This year, DBS/POSB has made more places available, with 61 ATMs.

These ATMs will open from 25 Jan to 11 Feb at 10am-10pm daily.

On CNY Eve (11 Feb), they’ll be open from 10am-1pm.

Note that you can make up to 3 withdrawals during this period, and customers can withdraw new notes in these sums:

$100 ($2 x 50)

$300 ($10 x 30)

$500 ($50 x 10)

$600 ($10 x 20 + $50 x 8)

You can check out the following map for waiting times as well as locations, to avoid waiting for too long.

Banks open online reservations for branch note exchange

Both DBS/POSB and UOB customers can make online reservations to collect their new notes from bank branches instead.

Note that only customers aged 60 and above, as well as the differently-abled, can make walk-in withdrawals at bank branches.

DBS/POSB



DBS/POSB will open up 2 windows for online reservations at 40 branches, as follows:

Source

Source

You can visit this link to make a reservation.

UOB

UOB will also open online reservations, from 18 Jan to 5 Feb, with reservation slots released weekly.

You can visit this link to book a slot between 25 Jan and 10 Feb.

Collecting new CNY notes in a pandemic

Chinese New Year in 2021 is definitely going to be different than usual in light of the pandemic.

Regardless, making traditions such as collecting new notes modernised is part of how we move with the times as well as Covid-19 hanging over us.

Here’s hoping that everyone can get their new notes safely and in a timely fashion, and celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from DBS.