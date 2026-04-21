Passengers startled as lightning strikes Air New Zealand flight from S’pore, 2 subsequent flights cancelled

Lightning strikes plane en route from Singapore to New Zealand, passengers praise pilot’s calm

Passengers on a flight from Singapore to New Zealand were left shaken after lightning struck their plane during descent.

Despite the scare, the aircraft landed safely and was briefly taken out of service for routine safety checks.

Passenger praises pilot and crew for keeping cabin calm

Air New Zealand flight NZ281 was arriving in Auckland late at night on Saturday (18 April) when the incident occurred.

Passenger Simon Bennett shared on LinkedIn that the plane was about 15 minutes from landing when it was struck by lightning.

“Got a hell of a fright,” he wrote.

According to Mr Bennett, the pilot immediately addressed passengers over the PA system to reassure them “with calm words”, which he said was a “very nice touch”.

The aircraft touched down safely at Auckland Airport at 10.16pm local time.

Despite the ordeal, Mr Bennett commended the clean cabin and attentive crew.

In response, Air New Zealand said they would pass his message of thanks on to the pilots and cabin crew.

Flights briefly disrupted after aircraft inspection

Air New Zealand’s chief safety and risk officer, Nathan McGraw, said the aircraft underwent engineering checks upon arrival.

As a result, two subsequent flights were cancelled:

NZ282 from Auckland to Singapore (11.55pm, 18 April)

NZ281 from Singapore to Auckland (8.35am, 19 April)

Operations resumed shortly after, with NZ282 departing Auckland for Singapore at 12.16am on 19 April.

Aircraft built to withstand lightning strikes

Mr McGraw also reassured the public that pilots are well-trained to handle such situations.

Aeronautics expert Professor John Hansman explained that commercial aircraft are designed to safely withstand lightning strikes.

Their fuselage acts like a Faraday cage, allowing electrical energy to travel along the exterior while keeping the cabin protected.

After such incidents, planes are routinely inspected, with most sustaining little to no damage.

Also read: Man accused of sexually assaulting woman on Scoot flight from S’pore to Perth, charged after landing

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Featured image adapted from Air New Zealand on Facebook and Chirila Sofia’s Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only.