NewJeans Arrive At Nike Orchard Ahead Of Show, Fans Scramble To See K-pop Idols In Person

NewJeans Receive Warm Welcome From Fans At Nike Orchard Ahead Of Show

Members of K-pop group NewJeans were seen arriving at Nike Orchard Road ahead of their first-ever performance in Singapore.

Fans had gathered at the back entrance of the Nike store, hoping to see their idols in the flesh.

The cheering fans were delighted as members of the group waved in acknowledgement of their support.

NewJeans arrive at Nike Orchard on 3 Feb to loud cheers from fans

Footage of NewJeans members arriving at Nike’s flagship store along Orchard Road started surfacing on TikTok at around noon on Saturday (3 Feb).

The members were seen exiting a white van near the loading bay at the back of the Nike store.

As they alighted from the vehicle, the large crowd standing on the other side of the road started cheering loudly.

The group then made their way onto a platform and waved to the Bunnies before entering the building.

Fans scramble to see idols in person

In a separate video, fans were seen rushing from the back entrance to the storefront.

The group later put up a performance at what appears to be the ground floor atrium of the Nike flagship store.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and @MarkJP1008 on X.