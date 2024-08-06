Newlyweds walk away from incoming train in Malaysia

A pair of newlyweds were caught on video walking away from an incoming intercity train while having a photo shoot at a bridge in Malaysia.

While the bridge was identified as the Jambatan Guillemard Bridge in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, the exact date and time of the incident are unknown.

The video, posted by @update1111 on X on 4 Aug, has since garnered 659,400 views.

According to a Sin Chew Daily report, the couple violated safety regulations to capture their wedding photos on the century-old bridge.

Train had to stop and slow down

In the video, the train driver is seen spotting the newlyweds on the bridge and honking to alert them to leave.

While the photographer quickly ran to safety, the newlyweds walked slowly away from the tracks, their movements restricted by their wedding attires.

The train had to slow down and eventually stop to wait until the couple was clear of the tracks.

Fortunately, everyone left the bridge safely, and no accident occurred.

Netizens criticise the newlyweds

The video drew strong reactions on social media. Many netizens criticised the photographer and the newlyweds for their reckless and illegal behaviour.

Many expressed frustration at the couple’s leisurely pace, suggesting they should have removed their shoes and run to safety.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that they were fortunate the train was manned, allowing them time to escape.

