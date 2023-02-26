NEX Kcuts Stylist Accused Of Giving Boy Uneven Haircut & Being Unprofessional, Salon Apologises

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

NEX Kcuts Salon Apologises After Stylist Gives Boy Uneven Haircut

We tend to expect no issues when visiting hair salons offering quick and easy services. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case for one boy and his father.

They visited a kcuts outlet at NEX mall in Serangoon, where a stylist was said to have given the boy an uneven haircut.

When the father expressed dissatisfaction with the service, the stylist allegedly replied rudely.

The salon has since apologised for the incident.

NEX salon stylist cuts boy’s hair unevenly

On behalf of the boy and his parent, Complaint Singapore Unrestricted posted about the fiasco on Facebook on 13 Feb.

The stylist had given the boy a poor hairdo when approached for services.

His fringe appears uneven and far too short in a set of pictures attached to the post.

A tuft of hair also sticks up at the back of his head.

“The skill of this stylist at NEX is terrible, you tell him to cut short, he will cut all the way to the hairline,” the post wrote. “Totally unprofessional!”

Stylist displayed unprofessional behaviour

According to Complaint Singapore Unrestricted, the stylist allegedly spoke to the boy’s father rudely.

Speaking to the account admin, the father clarified that he did not act in a hostile manner. Upon seeing the haircut, he only questioned the stylist on why the front appeared so short.

“The stylist had, in fact, replied rudely to the question that this was the style he wanted,” he said.

Salon apologises for service

Speaking to MS News, kcuts expressed their regret for the uneven hairdo and apologised.

With many stylists on the ground fielding requests from customers of all ages, they stated that some employees might occasionally make mistakes or give poor cuts.

“When mistakes or poor cuts happen, we will definitely do our best to provide service recovery by getting our manager to do a touch-up if possible or [a] free haircut the next time,” they said, adding that they took the feedback seriously.

For this incident, the outlet manager said the father wanted a spiky hairstyle for his son.

He stood by closely to watch the process. The stylist admitted that he then ended up cutting the fringe too short.

“The father became extremely upset immediately and was hostile to the stylist,” kcuts stated. He allegedly refused to let the stylist fix the cut by evening it out further.

App available for customer service

The salon also requested forgiveness and kindness towards their stylists. Instead of providing feedback, the boy’s parents reportedly took to social media to vent their frustration.

“This is unfair as we would have taken our best effort to provide customer recovery if he had written to us,” they said.

In addition, kcuts has launched an app, kcutsGo, which enables customers to rate stylists after each haircut, among other features.

“The data on this stylist has been quite all right, with most customers of his giving him 4 out of 5 ratings,” kcuts added. “Max rating possible is 5. He is also known to be friendly by his colleagues.”

The circulation of the incident on social media has affected the stylist’s mental health, kcuts pointed out.

“So, please be merciful to him and give him and our organisation another chance,” kcuts said. “He is also a human who, at times, makes mistakes. Don’t witch-hunt.”

