Ng Eng Hen misses old porridge stall in Tiong Bahru, netizens inform him about chef’s new shop

Ng Eng Hen misses ‘comfort’ Cantonese porridge in Tiong Bahru, netizens encourage him to seek stall’s chef

Dr Ng Eng Hen recently reminisced on his old comfort food, a porridge stall in Tiong Bahru which had since shifted locations.

The former Defence Minister posted on Facebook about his breakfast on Wednesday (13 Aug), consisting of a bowl of porridge and a cup of coffee.

Porridge in Tiong Bahru reminds Ng Eng Hen of days working in hospital

In his post, Dr Ng explained that he used to work in Singapore General Hospital as a surgical registrar in the 1980s.

After a busy night call, a Cantonese porridge stall would serve as his source of comfort food to get him through the rest of the day.

The stall in question appeared to be the predecessor to Ah Chiang’s Porridge, which is currently located on Tiong Poh Road.

The chef of the previous establishment had reportedly sold the business to new owners, who subsequently named it after him.

Dr Ng described the current shops as “okay” but said he missed the taste and flavours of his old favourites.

Chef of porridge shop opened new business nearby

His Facebook post quickly gained traction, accumulating nearly 200 comments within 24 hours.

Netizens quickly leapt to inform Dr Ng about the old chef’s new venture.

Mr Cher Kee Chiang, former chef and owner, had stayed on at Ah Chiang’s Porridge until 2021.

He opened Old Shifu Charcoal Porridge at 58 Seng Poh Road, just a few minutes away from his old business.

Other commenters claimed that Mr Cher himself goes to the shop, at least in the morning.

As the stall’s name implies, the chef still insists on cooking porridge on a charcoal stove.

Meanwhile, another netizen encouraged Dr Ng to look for the “good authentic food” he missed during the busier periods of his life, now that he is retired.

