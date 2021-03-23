Ngee Ann Poly Clarifies Viral Clip Didn’t Take Place During Freshmen Orientation

Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) said in a statement on Tuesday (23 Mar) that they have identified the students involved in a viral clip that surfaced yesterday (22 Mar).

The clip featured students urinating on each other.

None of them are freshmen, NP said, and disciplinary action will be taken against them.

Separately, the police are also investigating the case as suspected voyeurism.

NP said they have extended counselling support to the students involved.

In the statement published Tuesday (23 Mar), NP strongly condemned the behaviour and misconduct displayed in the clip.

They’ve also identified the students involved and will take disciplinary action against them.

None of them are freshmen, NP noted, and they’ve concluded that the incident was not part of their freshmen orientation programme or in preparation for said event.

Additionally, as safe management practices weren’t adhered to, NP said they’ll take this into account when meting out the necessary disciplinary action.

This is the statement from NP in full:

All NP students are expected to behave as responsible and respectful members of our community.

We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing some students engaging in inappropriate behaviour. We take a serious view of this matter and do not condone nor tolerate any form of misconduct.

As part of our investigations, we have identified the students involved. None are freshmen. We have also ascertained that the incident did not take place during our freshmen orientation programme or as preparations for this orientation programme. We are conducting an internal disciplinary inquiry and will take appropriate disciplinary action on students found to be in breach of our Student Code of Conduct. Meanwhile we have reached out to the students involved to extend counselling support.

As safe management measures were not adhered to on our grounds, we will also consider this in meting the necessary disciplinary action.

Police investigating case of voyeurism

At the same time, police said on 23 Mar that they are investigating the case, following several reports made over the incident.

They said they were alerted to a case of voyeurism at 535 Clementi Road on Monday (22 Mar) at 9.48pm.

This was soon after the clip started going viral.

Neither NP nor the police have given a date as to when the incident took place.

Hope for investigations to run their course

The clips have shocked and appalled those who viewed it.

That it could happen in an educational institution also led to strong condemnation against both students and leaders.

Now that investigations are underway, it is expected that those involved will get the action meted to them in accordance with their breaches.

