‘Is this a common thing?’: University student in S’pore still having nightmares about O-Levels

Singapore university student still has nightmares about O-Levels years after graduating from secondary school

A university student in Singapore has sparked discussion online after sharing that they still experience recurring nightmares about their O-Level examinations — six years after completing them.

Still having nightmares about O-Levels

Posting on r/askSingapore on 20 April, the student explained that the nightmares tend to resurface whenever exam periods approach, even now while studying in university.

“Whenever exams are approaching or ongoing, I start having nightmares about my O-levels,” the Redditor wrote.

The Original Poster (OP) added that the dreams often involve scenarios such as completely failing the exams or forgetting essential tools.

In one instance, the OP recalled dreaming about forgetting to bring their circle template — something that had actually happened during their Chemistry paper.

Puzzled why dreams still persist years later

The OP shared that such dreams felt understandable during their polytechnic years, when O-Levels were still relatively recent.

However, they were surprised that the same nightmares had continued into university.

“It’s been about six years since I graduated from secondary school,” they wrote. “But now, even in university, I’m still having these same dreams about O-Levels.”

The OP then turned to the online community to ask: “Is this a common thing, or is it just me?”

Netizens say it’s more common than expected

The post quickly drew responses from netizens, many of whom shared similar experiences.

One netizen said their 75-year-old mother still dreams about being late for school, while they themselves have recurring nightmares about statistics exams.

Another described it as a “shared trauma” among those who went through Singapore’s education system.

Some users also pointed out that such dreams are commonly linked to stress, especially during high-pressure periods like exams.

One netizen was glad that they weren’t alone in the experience, adding that they were still having such nightmares even after 12 years in the workforce.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: More S’porean students enrolling in M’sian schools, reportedly seeking less stressful education

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