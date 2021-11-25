First Nike Unite Concept Store In Singapore Opens At IMM

Making sports a daily habit has become the norm for health-conscious Singaporeans. Of course, whether you’re running or cycling, you need proper shoes to improve your performance and prevent injuries.

Next time you’re eager to find new kicks, you’ll likely find the perfect pair at this new outlet.

On Tuesday (23 Nov), Singapore’s first Nike Unite concept store launched at IMM. The store features the brand’s very first shoe fitting service, as well as personalised shirts.

Image courtesy of Nike

Let’s have a look at what you can expect from this new outlet.

Nike Unite Concept Store spans 18,000 sq ft

Nike Unite concept store spans a massive 18,000 sq ft—which means you’ll likely spend hours browsing with your mum or bae.

Image courtesy of Nike

Shoe aficionados will be delighted to find a diverse collection of curated products and great seasonal deals.

Image courtesy of Nike

Around half of the store is dedicated to women and children, so invite the entire fam on your next shoe shopping trip.

For females, one of the main highlights is their convenient personal styling and bra fitting service. That way, you’ll be able to find sportswear that matches your style and has the ideal fit.

Image courtesy of Nike

Nike fans of all ages can choose from vast stocks of apparel and footwear. You’ll find shoes designed for dance, yoga, fitness, running, and other sporting activities.

Image courtesy of Nike

Shoe fitting service & personalised merch

Each time we browse a new pair of shoes, we usually spend hours finding the comfiest size for our toes. Thanks to Nike Unite’s first-ever shoe fitting service, it seems those days are over.

Image courtesy of Nike

The scanning solution utilises advanced technologies like computer vision, recommendation, and machine learning to identify the specific shape and style for your feet.

Image courtesy of Nike

On top of that, Nike members can get personalised shirts that highlight their unique personalities.

Image courtesy of Nike

You can even get heritage decals and customise them further by having your name, or fave number heat pressed.

How to get there

The Nike Unite Concept Store is located at IMM in Jurong East.

The newly refurbished outlet is a 12-minute walk from the Jurong East MRT station.

Nike Unite Concept Store Singapore

Location: 2 Jurong East Street 21 #02-50 IMM, 609601

Opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Get new kicks & personalised service

Getting new kicks for the fam seems faster and more convenient at Nike’s massive concept store.

We suggest dropping by for their diverse new kicks and highly personalised shoe fitting service.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, remember to follow safe distancing measures. While retail therapy can make us lose ourselves, we should consider the safety of shoppers around us too.

Featured image courtesy of Nike.