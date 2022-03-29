Japanese Furniture Brand Nitori Opens First Singapore Store At The Heeren

Stepping into IKEA or Daiso often makes us feel like a kid in a candy store all over again. But what if you combine them both?

Nitori, Japan’s largest furniture brand, has arrived on our shores at The Heeren and opens to the public on Thursday (31 Mar).

With a huge range of products – from furniture to kitchenware to room decor – it’ll be tough to leave the store empty-handed, even if you told yourself you were “just browsing”.

Plus, in true Japanese fashion, not only are the items top quality, their customer service is too.

Nitori Singapore store opens on 31 Mar

Japan’s largest furniture and home furnishing brand Nitori will be making its Singapore debut at COURTS Nojima at The Heeren on Thursday (31 Mar).

Nitori occupies the fourth storey and, at 31,630 sq ft, you’ll be surprised with all you can find in the store.

Whether you’re a new homeowner or looking to revamp your place, Nitori has a wide selection of sofas that can be tailored to match your colour scheme.

The store also has an impressive collection of recliners, so you can turn your living room into an area to truly kick back and relax.

However, perhaps no place is more important than the bedroom, where you’ll be getting your beauty rest.

At Nitori, you can choose from varying degrees of mattress firmness to see what suits you bedder than the rest.

What’s more, all furniture is compact yet comfy — perfect for fitting into HDB flats without being squeezed.

Or, if you’re simply looking to get inspired, drop by one of Nitori’s showrooms to get an idea of the style you’d like.

Innovative products that make home both comfortable & practical

Design aside, furnishing a house and making it a space for yourself is about comfort and practicality.

At Nitori, there’s no shortage of such products, many of which were innovated by the company itself.

Just like their N-Cool Technology bedding products, which have a one-of-a-kind fabric that absorbs body heat, offering a long-lasting cooling sensation. You can even try it out for yourself.

These products come in varying levels of coolness: N-Cool, N-Cool Super, and N-Cool W Super. In Singapore’s warm weather, these are truly a godsend.

Something else to help take the heat off during the day is Nitori’s sheer and decorative curtains, which shield heat and cut UV rays.

These curtains also catch dust and prevent your nosy neighbours from looking into your home.

In many of our space-limited homes, storage is key. Not only does Nitori have a wide selection of storage solutions for you, but they are also extremely easy to assemble.

These N-Click products, which were innovated by Nitori, drastically cut assembly time with no drilling or hammering involved. So for those who struggle to put their furniture together, you know where to go.

Range of homeware & dinnerware

Since the pandemic began, many of us have started cooking our meals and experimenting in the kitchen. Nitori caters to this with a diverse range of pots and pans.

They even have special tamagoyaki pans and kettles that can double up to cook instant noodles for one. So whether you’re an aspiring chef or just cooking to satisfy your midnight cravings, you’ll find what you need.

Of course, if you’re entertaining, you’d want to put your best foot forward and impress your friends with classy tableware.

Nitori has an extensive collection of traditional Japanese dinnerware and other ceramic cups, bowls, and plates. And unlike typical ceramics, these are light and durable.

Nitori also has bathroom essentials that will make washing up a breeze at the end of a long day.

One of their bestsellers is their diatomite bath mat, which dries almost instantly.

If you need some convincing, the store has spray bottles set up so you can test it out for yourself.

These products are just the tip of the iceberg of what you can find at Nitori.

And perhaps the best part is: they’re all extremely affordable and reasonably priced.

Provides top-tier customer service

Nitori undoubtedly has a wide array of products. But perhaps what sets them apart from other furniture stores in Singapore is their top-tier customer service.

It almost feels like you’ve been transported to Japan as the staff greets you with a bow at the door and as they hand you your purchases at the counter.

This also extends to the services and promotions Nitori offers customers.

To celebrate their grand Singapore launch, customers can enjoy the following from 31 Mar to 18 Apr:

Purchase above S$70 worth of goods for an original reusable shopping bag

Free furniture delivery with purchase above S$599

Free N-Sleep pillow pad with purchase of N-sleep bed mattress

Check out the first Nitori store in Singapore from 31 Mar

While Nitori’s opening at The Heeren is to be celebrated, there’s more to look forward to — over the next five years, Nitori is looking to open 10 more stores right here in Singapore.

But if you can’t wait, don’t miss out on their grand launch on 31 Mar. Here’s how to get there:

Address: COURTS Nojima The Heeren, 260 Orchard Road, Level 4, Singapore 238855

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Website: Nitori

Nearest MRT: Somerset

So why not make it a family event and head down to check out Nitori’s very first store in Singapore together?

Featured image by MS News.