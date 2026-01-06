NMP appointee wears PAP shirt in 2023 photo, says he now has no party

NMP appointee Haresh Singaraju wears PAP Tampines shirt in 2023 photo posted on Instagram

Dr Haresh Singaraju, one of nine individuals who will be appointed as Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) this week, was seen wearing a People’s Action Party (PAP) shirt in an old Instagram photo.

Responding to the now-deleted post dated 25 Sept 2023, he said he is currently “not a member of any party”.

Haresh wears shirt with PAP logo in 2023 photo

The photo, which was circulated on Reddit after the NMP appointments were announced, showed Dr Haresh wearing a polo T-shirt with the PAP logo on it.

It also carried the word “Tampines” at the side, with the design typically worn by Tampines MPs and grassroots volunteers at events.

In the caption of the full post uncovered by The Online Citizen, he thanked Tampines West grassroots volunteers for the opportunity to discuss Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) arrangements with residents.

Haresh sits next to minister at Tampines event

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dr Haresh has been a grassroots leader with the People’s Association (PA) since January 2023.

Other netizens pointed out that he stood next to Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli in a group photo during a Tampines West Deepavali event on 25 Oct 2025

He was also seen arriving at the event with Mr Masagos.

The doctor and his family were then seated at the same table with the minister, who is an MP for Tampines GRC.

Haresh tells SCMP that he was formerly a PAP member

In an interview with South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Monday (5 Jan), Dr Haresh said that he was formerly a PAP member, but not one at present.

The Instagram photo was taken during past grassroots activities under the PA, he noted, adding:

I’ve since archived that post together with other posts to avoid displaying identifiable images of residents and fellow volunteers.

He looked forward to serving Singaporeans in Parliament in “an independent, non-partisan capacity”.

Activity didn’t involve PA, he later clarifies

However, in an Instagram post on Tuesday (6 Jan), Dr Haresh said his response to SCMP was incorrect.

He had referred to the photos as taken during a PA activity, but it was actually a PAP activity that he had previously volunteered at, he clarified, adding:

The activity did not involve the PA.

He again emphasised that he was “now not a member of any party” and the original Instagram post was “archived as part of a clean up of the Instagram account” to protect the identities of individuals in the photo as he made his account public.

NMP scheme introduced as platform for non-partisan voices

The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 as a platform for non-partisan perspectives in Parliament.

But in February last year, two NMPs resigned about one year before their terms ended.

Less than three months later, one of them, Dr Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi, stood for the 2025 General Election in Nee Soon GRC.

Having been elected as an MP, he is now Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and National Development.

