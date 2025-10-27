Man without driving licence asks M’sian to help pump subsidised RON95 petrol for his car

Man without driving licence asks Malaysian for help to pump subsidised RON95

A Malaysian man recently claimed he was approached at a petrol station by another driver who asked for help to pump subsidised RON95 petrol, saying he did not have a valid driving licence.

The incident was shared by user Khirul Azwan Mohd Kamal on Threads on 10 Oct, where he recounted being stopped by a man driving a Honda Civic.

Man admits he cannot get subsidised price due to lack of licence

According to Mr Khirul, the man greeted him and explained that he was unable to purchase petrol at the subsidised price.

He then offered RM50 (S$15), asking if Mr Khirul could pay at the counter using his identity card instead.

When asked why he could not do it himself, the man admitted that he did not have a driving licence.

In response, Mr Khirul told him he was using an app to pay and that his own subsidised quota was already running low.

Upon hearing this, the man appeared displeased and walked away.

Malaysians entitled to 300 litres of subsidised RON95 monthly

Since 30 Sept 2025, Malaysia’s BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) programme has allowed eligible citizens to purchase up to 300 litres of RON95 petrol each month at a subsidised price of RM1.99 (around S$0.60) per litre.

The targeted subsidy replaces the previous RM2.05 rate, offering Malaysians a discount of about RM0.61 per litre compared with the non-subsidised price of RM2.60 (S$0.80) per litre.

To qualify, individuals must be Malaysian citizens, possess a functioning MyKad — the national identity card used for verification at petrol stations — and hold a valid driving licence.

E-hailing drivers are eligible for higher monthly limits under the scheme.

Netizens urge action against unlicensed driver

Following the post, many netizens commented that the man should be reported for driving without a licence.

Others questioned how he was able to operate a vehicle in the first place, citing the safety risks posed by unlicensed drivers on the road.

