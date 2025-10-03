No train service at 2 EWL MRT stations for 10 days to link tracks to new depot

Tanah Merah & Simei EWL stations to close, no train service between Bedok & Tampines

Two MRT stations on the East-West Line (EWL), Tanah Merah and Simei, will be closed for 10 days from 29 Nov to 8 Dec.

This is to facilitate a track connection to the new East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID), said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Friday (3 Oct).

Reduced frequencies on EWL during this period

During this period, there will be no train service between Bedok and Tampines stations, and between Tanah Merah and Expo stations.

Shuttle trains will also run at reduced frequencies along part of the EWL during the works.

Between Paya Lebar and Bedok, peak-hour frequencies will be eight minutes, while they will be five minutes between Tampines and Pasir Ris.

Trains will run every five minutes between Expo and Changi Airport.

On these days, the affected MRT stations and bus stops are expected to be crowded, LTA said.

That means commuters can expect up to 30 minutes of additional time for their journeys. They are advised to plan their journeys to factor in the additional travelling time.

Shuttle buses to be provided

As an alternative to the MRT, shuttle bus services will be provided.

Shuttle 7 will operate from Bedok to Tampines and back again, stopping at Tanah Merah and Simei on the way. It will run every three to five minutes.

Shuttle 8 will ply between Bedok and Expo stations and back, at a frequency of about 10 minutes, stopping at Tanah Merah along the way.

Commuters may check out LTA’s Facebook post for details on the boarding and alighting points.

Fares for the shuttle buses will follow the same fare structure as that of the trains.

Alternatively, they may also make use of normal public bus services to connect to other MRT lines like the Downtown Line.

No train service to facilitate linking of EWL tracks to ECID

The 10-day closure is to facilitate construction works to link the EWL tracks to the ECID, which will open in 2026.

A new platform at Tanah Merah station will also be connected, LTA said.

The works will span 4.8km over 12 locations, and require an uninterrupted closure window for the safety of workers, who will install new tracks, sleepers, and the third rail.

It follows works to connect part of the EWL tracks between Tanah Merah and Simei stations to the ECID, which was completed in December 2024.

However, a longer period of service adjustment is needed for the upcoming works, “given the greater extent of works compared to last year”, LTA added.

LTA will continue to plan our works carefully to minimise inconvenience to commuters and provide timely updates should further service adjustments be required, it noted, thanking commuters for their understanding and patience.

Also read: Circle Line to start late & end early on weekends from Sept to Dec for testing