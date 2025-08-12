Circle Line to start late & end early on weekends from Sept to Dec for testing

Circle Line services to end at 11pm on Fridays & Saturdays, start at 9am on weekends from Sept to Dec

Circle Line (CCL) train services will be adjusted every Friday to Sunday from 5 Sep to 28 Dec. This is to allow for integration and compatibility testing across the entire line before Circle Line 6 (CCL6) opens in the first half of 2026.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), trains will:

Start late at 9am on Saturdays and Sundays

End early at 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays

Regular service will run on the weekends of 3-5 Oct, 28-30 Nov, and 5-7 Dec. This means CCL service will be affected on 14 weekends.

What are the alternative transport services?

To help commuters during the period, there will be two shuttle bus services on Saturdays and Sundays from 5am to 9am:

Shuttle 36: Runs every 7–10 minutes between HarbourFront and Bishan stations

Shuttle 37: Runs every 3–5 minutes between Bishan and Promenade stations.

Fares will be charged at the same rates as train journeys. Notices will be placed at train stations and nearby bus stops, and station staff will be available to assist passengers.

Expect up to 30 mins additional travel time due to late openings

LTA advises commuters to plan their journey in advance, as up to 30 minutes of additional time is expected due to the late openings.

Updates will be available via the MyTransport.SG mobile app, as well as LTA and SMRT‘s social media platforms.

The adjustments are part of efforts to ensure a reliable and fully integrated CCL when CCL6 opens, which will complete the ‘circle’ in 2026.

