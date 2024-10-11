Doraemon Japanese voice actress dies aged 90, voiced character for 26 years

After 26 years as Doraemon’s voice, Nobuyo Oyama passes away at 90

Famed for voicing the iconic Doraemon character, Japanese voice actress Nobuyo Oyama passed away on 29 Sept at the age of 90.

Her agency, Actors 7, confirmed her death today (11 Oct), reported CNN. Ms Oyama voiced Doraemon from 1979 to 2005.

The adored animated series reached a vast global audience and was translated into 55 languages due to its immense popularity.

Also voiced main villain in ‘Danganronpa’ video game series

Born in Tokyo, Ms Oyama went into acting after training at theatre company Haiyuza.

Besides acting in TV dramas, she also used her special voice to perform in animated shows, reported The Japan News.

Before Doraemon, she had worked with Japan’s public broadcaster NHK in its 1960s puppet show ‘Boo Foo Woo’.

In addition to her work on ‘Doraemon’, she also voiced Monokuma, the main villain in the ‘Danganronpa’ video game series.

From 2010 to 2016, she portrayed the character in the first three video games, two stage shows, and the animated TV series ‘Danganronpa: The Animation’.

Retired from work due to dementia

In 2015, her husband, Mr Keisuke Sagawa, revealed on a radio show that Ms Oyama was diagnosed with dementia and would be stepping back from her career.

By 2016, Ms Oyama had relocated to a retirement home. She reportedly died of natural causes on 29 Sept, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Her funeral services were held with her close family and loved ones.

Following Nobuyo Oyama’s death, social media was filled with tributes, as fans from all corners of the world offered their condolences and celebrated her as a memorable voice from their childhoods.

Some others shared their sorrow that Oyama had died so closely after Noriko Ohara’s death in July, the actress who lent her voice to Nobita.

