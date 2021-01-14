9 New Nominated MPs Chosen From 61 Proposed Candidates

It has been months since GE2020, and we’ve already seen many of the new Members of Parliament (MP) actively taking part in constructive debates.

However, it remains to be seen who would make up the latest batch of Nominated Members of Parliament (NMP), at least until now.

On Thursday (14 Jan), the Singapore Parliament announced the 9 individuals who have been newly appointed as NMP.

The new NMPs will be appointed from next Thursday (21 Jan) and will serve a 2-year 6-month term.

New Nominated MPs was chosen by 8-member committee

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 9 NMPs were selected by an 8-person special committee chaired by speaker Tan Chuan-Jin.

NTUC Vice-President Abdul Samad Abdul Wahab

The 9 NMPs were chosen from a group of 61 candidates nominated by members of the public and other functional groups.

Mr Mark Chay

All 9 of them will be sworn in during the next parliamentary session in February, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Here are the 9 NMPs that you can look forward to seeing during the next parliamentary seating:

Mr Abdul Samad Abdul Wahab — SP Group principal technical officer

Mr Cheng Hsing Yao — Guocoland group managing director

Professor Hoon Hian Teck — SMU school of economics dean

Ms Janet Ang — SISTIC chairman

Mr Joshua Thomas Raj — Lawyer

Professor Koh Lian Pin — NUS conservation scientist

Mr Mark Chay — Ex-Olympic swimmer and Global Esports Federation secretariat director

Dr Shahira Abdullah — Khoo Teck Puat Hospital orthodontic registrar

Dr Tan Yia Swarm — Thomson Breast Centre surgeon

From ex-sportsman to doctors, lawyers, and business leaders, it goes without saying that the newest slate of NMPs is from diverse backgrounds.

Mr Tan Chuan-Jin says he look forward to seeing them in Parliament

Explaining their decision, speaker Tan Chuan-Jin said each of them has had stellar achievements in their respective fields and are knowledgeable about issues that are close to their hearts.

He looks forward to having them in Parliament and enriching discussions in the house with their knowledge and expertise.

Diverse voices make for engaging discussions

Having diverse voices in Parliament is always better, as it would add to the engaging discussions in Parliament over national issues.

Hence, we look forward to seeing the new NMPs in Parliament and how they can add value to parliamentary debates.

What are your thoughts on the new NMPs? Let us know in the comments below.

