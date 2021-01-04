Parliament Sessions Will Have Livestream From 4 Jan

Singaporeans who are interested in keeping up with current affairs can now do so with the convenience of YouTube.

Parliament will now be streamed online starting from 4 Jan.

The sittings can be watched via the Ministry of Communications and Information’s (MCI) YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can view the transcripts via Hansard or on Channel NewsAsia’s Parliament microsite.

You can now watch Parliament via YouTube livestream

In a Parliament sitting in Sep 2020, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran said the government has agreed to the livestreaming of Parliament “in principle”.

From Monday (4 Jan), MCI’s YouTube channel will livestream Parliament sittings.

Mr Iswaran said that MCI will keep the full videos uploaded for 6 months, although he didn’t state the reason for this.

Alternative methods to view Parliamentary sittings include the following:

Mr Iswaran said those who speak at Parliament will still uphold the best standards of conduct and decorum despite sittings being livestreamed.

He was responding to possible concerns that politicians may play to the galley rather than debate issues.

We have recent global and tech trends – where other countries are streaming Parliament live – to thank, as the Government accepted livestreaming based on this.

3rd update of Covid-19 response on agenda

In the inaugral livestream on Monday (4 Jan), Minister for Transport Mr Ong Ye Kung discussed Singapore and Malaysia’s termination of the Kuala Lemur-Singapore high speed rail project.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce co-chair Minister for Health Mr Lawrence Wong also gave an update on Singapore’s Covid-19 response, discussing the vaccine and enforcement of Phase 3 measures.

Those interested in watching the next sitting can find announcements on Parliament’s website website.

More than 3,500 people tuned in to the first session, and at some points it exceeded 4,000.

Making Parliament sessions easily viewable

It is heartening that the government is making efforts to make Parliament sessions readily available to the public.

Hopefully, this will allow Singaporeans to be better updated about our country’s affairs.

