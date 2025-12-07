Normal service on EWL to resume on 8 Dec, 1 day earlier than scheduled

Normal service on EWL to resume with new platform at Tanah Merah MRT station

Good news for Easties dreading the peak-hour commute: The East-West Line (EWL) will resume normal service on Monday (8 Dec), one day earlier than scheduled.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (7 Dec), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said all testing and checks had been completed.

Normal service on EWL had been suspended since 29 Nov

Regular service between Bedok and Tampines stations, and between Tanah Merah and Expo stations, had been suspended since 29 Nov to facilitate a track connection to the new East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID).

Since then, 880 staff, including those from LTA and public transport operators (PTOs), as well as contractors, have been “working tirelessly” to replace and test the tracks, said LTA.

280 daily crowd marshals have also been assisting commuters on the ground.

New tracks laid on EWL

During these nine days, new tracks had been laid to connect the EWL to the ECID and to the new platform at Tanah Merah station, LTA said.

In its post, it updated that “comprehensive testing” had now been completed, including safety and ultrasonic checks on the tracks, power supply, and train signalling systems.

LTA conveyed its appreciation to the staff who helped achieve this.

New platform will open at Tanah Merah MRT

From tomorrow, commuters using Tanah Merah station will get to use a new platform.

Those heading to Expo and Changi Airport from Bedok will now have to change trains by getting off at the new Platform A, going down to the concourse and going up to Platform D.

For passengers coming from Expo and Changi Airport and heading towards Pasir Ris, they will likewise need to go down to the concourse and go up to Platform A.

Previously, these commuters would merely have to cross over to the platform opposite and not need to go down to the concourse to change trains.

Larger crowds noticed at Paya Lebar MRT

The earlier resumption of normal service on the EWL would come as a relief to commuters who take the line frequently.

Amid the train service adjustments, some commuters had noticed larger crowds at busy stations such as Paya Lebar MRT.

However, they said staff on duty were helpful and enthusiastic in advising commuters how to get to their destinations, and the signage at the station was easy to understand.

Also read: LTA & SMRT staff praised for assisting commuters amid heavy downpour during EWL scheduled works

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.