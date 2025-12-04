Large crowds form at Paya Lebar MRT station amid EWL train service adjustments

SMRT staff guide commuters at crowded Paya Lebar MRT station

Amid the train service adjustments along the East-West Line (EWL), Paya Lebar MRT station has been noticeably more crowded.

Going by footage posted on social media, it appears the crowding situation was more prominent in areas connecting to the station’s EWL platform.

Crowded situation at Paya Lebar MRT station during evening peak hour

Speaking to MS News, Grace Koh was “shocked” by the size of the crowd that was queuing to enter the EWL platform at about 7 pm on Monday (1 Dec).

Similar scenes of travellers filling the barricaded area at the station were seen the next day, at about 6.30pm.

In the video, a staff member can be seen stationed at the foot of an escalator, ensuring commuters moved in batches to avoid congestion.

Stairs leading to the EWL platform were also cordoned off.

Compared to the day before, Grace observed that there were more signage and staff members deployed to guide commuters on 2 Dec.

Commuter surprised by train ‘transfer’ at Paya Lebar

Dana, another commuter, told MS News that the EWL platform at Paya Lebar remained crowded even at 10.30pm on 2 Dec.

After waiting for around six minutes, she managed to board a train heading further East.

Dana admitted that she was “quite surprised” that she had to alight at Paya Lebar MRT before continuing her journey in the same direction.

She explained that she was under the impression that only stations between Bedok and Tampines, as well as between Tanah Merah and Expo were affected.

She has since submitted feedback to SMRT, noting her concerns that other commuters could face the same confusion.

In response, the transport operator apologised for the “insufficient communication” but assured her that her feedback had been conveyed to the relevant teams.

SMRT staff praised for enthusiasm

Despite the situation, Dana said the staff on duty were “quite helpful”.

They were “enthusiastic” in offering personalised advice to commuters on how to get to their destinations, she said.

Additionally, Dana felt the signage at the station were “easy to understand”.

SMRT staff also promptly updated signage at the platform to reflect the destination of each arriving train.

Nonetheless, Dana expressed worries that the Circle Line service adjustments in 2026 would affect her commute to and from school.

“Hopefully it’s going to be chill and not too disruptive,” she said.

Featured image adapted from Dana and @gracedotc0m on TikTok.