LTA & SMRT staff praised for assisting commuters amid heavy downpour during EWL scheduled works

Netizens thank LTA and SMRT staff for guiding commuters in the rain during East-West Line works

Staff from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT have earned praise online for personally assisting commuters during the torrential rain over the past few days, as major track works continue on the East-West Line (EWL).

LTA and SMRT staff assist commuters in rain

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (2 Dec), LTA shared photos of its officers and SMRT staff guiding commuters at the bus stop outside Bedok Mall amid heavy rain.

Dressed in ponchos and equipped with umbrellas, they helped commuters locate shuttle buses and sheltered them from the rain.

The post added that staff will remain on the ground to guide commuters through the stations and bus stops, rain or shine.

LTA also encouraged members of the public to greet the staff members or offer a simple “thank you”, noting that the simple gesture would “mean a lot.”

LTA concluded its post by thanking the public for their understanding, and once again expressed appreciation for its frontline staff who continue to support commuters as the EWL works progress.

Netizens praise staff for ‘hard work’

Many netizens responded by praising the staff for their effort and resilience during the recent bad weather.

A netizen saluted the staff for their tireless work regardless of weather conditions.

Another Facebook user praised LTA and SMRT for minimising the inconvenience by setting up clear signage and deploying helpful staff.

One netizen called the staff members “awesome” but jokingly urged SMRT not to increase train and bus fares.

Deployment’s part of EWL service disruption

The manpower deployment comes amid works to connect the EWL to the new East Coast Integrated Depot, rendering train services unavailable between Bedok and Tampines, and Tanah Merah and Expo stations.

The works began on 29 Nov and are slated to end on 8 Dec.

Commuters travelling in the East are advised to plan ahead and factor in additional travel time. Shuttle buses and alternative public transport options remain available, though travel durations may be longer during peak periods.

