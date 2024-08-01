Athletes from North & South Korea share podium & take selfies at Paris Olympics

North & South Korean athletes share friendly moment & podium at Paris Olympics

In a heartwarming scene, athletes from North Korea and South Korea were seen sharing a friendly moment on the podium during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

They even took selfies together.

Bystanders caught the sight during the award ceremony for mixed table tennis on 30 July.

China snatches gold at table tennis competition

After a tough match, North Korea came up short against China 4-2. The win marked the first gold for China in the sport, as well as the first gold for paddlers Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha.

According to Reuters, the win was a redemption for China after they had lost the inaugural mixed doubles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Meanwhile, the North Korean pair of Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong took home silver. This was the first time that the pair had competed at the Olympics. It also marked North Korea’s return to Olympic competition after being absent in Tokyo.

North Korea’s Kim said that the pair had been practising with the Chinese team.

Although they had an excellent performance at the games, they knew there were still improvements to be made.

But the two Koreas snatch audience’s hearts

In the bronze medal match, South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin handily beat Hong Kong 4-0. The win put China, North Korea, and South Korea on the podium during the award ceremony.

That’s when Lim Jong-hoon pulled out his phone for a selfie with all the athletes on the podium.

Lim Jong-hoon can be seen adjusting his phone’s camera several times with input from the athletes so they can get the best angles.

The scene warmed the hearts of the audience and quickly became abuzz online. Many netizens online called the scene “wholesome” and in the spirit of the Olympic Games.

Some expressed how the moment made them feel about the athletes.

Others hoped that the athletes would not receive any ill consequences for their friendly behaviour.

Also read: Chinese paddler enraged when photographer breaks racquet after win in Paris Olympics, coach calms him down

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and @olympics on Instagram.