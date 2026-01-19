147 North View Primary School pupils suffer gastroenteritis symptoms, 1 was hospitalised

Most North View Primary School pupils with gastroenteritis symptoms have recovered

147 North View Primary School (NVPS) pupils reported gastroenteritis symptoms last week, with one pupil hospitalised.

The cases are being investigated by the school, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), said the three parties in a joint statement sent to MS News on Monday (19 Jan).

North View Primary pupils reported gastroenteritis symptoms since 13 Jan

The 147 suspected gastroenteritis cases spanned different levels, and they had reported the symptoms since last Tuesday (13 Jan), according to the statement.

Last Saturday (17 Jan), one of the pupils was hospitalised and was discharged the next day (18 Jan).

As of Sunday (18 Jan), “most students” had recovered, said SFA, CDA and NVPS.

North View Primary cleans & sanitises premises

NVPS, which is located in Yishun, has been in touch with the afflicted pupils and their parents.

It has also cleaned and sanitised all classrooms and common areas such as the canteen.

Other precautionary measures include minimising whole-school gatherings.

Pupils were reminded to practise good personal hygiene and stay home to rest if they feel unwell.

It will continue to monitor pupils’ well-being.

School not part of central kitchen model

SFA, CDA and NVPS are “working closely” to investigate the incident, said the statement, adding that gastroenteritis can spread through “multiple transmission routes”.

These include the consumption of contaminated food or water, person-to-person contact, or exposure to contaminated environments.

They noted that the school is not one of the 13 schools under the central kitchen model that was implemented since the start of this year.

River Valley Primary pupils struck with gastroenteritis

One of the schools under the central kitchen model, however, is River Valley Primary School (RVPS), which also reported mass symptoms of gastroenteritis in the same week.

In that case, 60 PVPS pupils reportedly felt unwell after eating lunch provided by the school’s central kitchen operator last Wednesday (14 Jan).

No one was hospitalised.

Under the central kitchen model, a single operator manages the canteen of a school, with children buying their food directly from the caterers or vendor instead.

