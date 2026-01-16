60 River Valley Primary School pupils develop gastroenteritis after eating lunch from central kitchen

River Valley Primary School pupils develop gastroenteritis, 4 still recovering

60 pupils from River Valley Primary School (RVPS) have reportedly developed symptoms of gastroenteritis.

They felt unwell after eating lunch provided by the school’s central kitchen operator on Wednesday (14 Jan), reported The Straits Times (ST).

No River Valley Primary pupils hospitalised from gastroenteritis

The affected pupils reported their symptoms on Thursday (15 Jan), said the Ministry of Education (MOE), Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in a joint statement.

While most of them returned to school on Friday (16 Jan), four are still recovering at home.

No one was hospitalised.

School ramps up cleaning of its premises

RVPS is in touch with the affected pupils and their parents, and is monitoring the childrens’ well-being.

It is also working with SFA and CDA to investigate the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the school has ramped up cleaning and sanitisation of its premises, including the canteen, classrooms, corridors and stairwells.

Its students have been reminded to practise good personal hygiene and to rest at home if unwell.

School is part of central kitchen model

Last year, it was announced that RVPS would be one of 13 schools to provide pupils’ food under a central kitchen model, as schools are having difficulties finding canteen stallholders.

That means a single operator manages the canteen of a school, with children buying their food directly from the caterers or vendor instead.

Under this model, catering company Gourmetz provides meals for five schools in the south, including RVPS.

In response to ST’s queries, a Gourmetz spokesman said it was alerted to the symptoms of gastroenteritis on Thursday.

It takes such feedback “seriously” and is working closely with the school and SFA to establish the facts, including the timeline and the specific meals involved, it added.

The company has initiated an internal review and apologised for the distress and inconvenience caused.

Hwa Chong central kitchen food was criticised

The incident comes after food prepared for Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) students by its central kitchen operator was criticised for looking “worse than cookhouse food”.

HCI, which was not among the 13 schools that were set to adopt the central kitchen model but has adopted it anyway, responded by telling the media on Thursday that it is working with food caterer SATS to “refine” the food based on feedback.

Its principal called for understanding and patience from parents and students as they addressed various issues and worked together to improve.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.