19 suspected cases of gastroenteritis reported at E-Bridge Pre-School, agencies investigating

17 children and two employees experience gastroenteritis symptoms at E-Bridge Pre-School in Circuit Road

A suspected gastroenteritis outbreak at E-Bridge Pre-School in Circuit Road has affected 17 children and two staff members, sparking an investigation by multiple government agencies.

In a joint statement on Monday (15 Sept), the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) confirmed the outbreak.

Between 9 Sept and 12 Sept, a total of 19 individuals developed symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

Thankfully, none required hospitalisation.

ECDA said it is working closely with the preschool operator to safeguard the well-being of children and staff, and reminded the school to follow infection control guidelines.

School stepped up cleaning & sent sick kids home

In response to queries by MS News on Monday (15 Sept), the preschool confirmed that affected children and staff reported symptoms consistent with gastroenteritis, such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

So far, eight children have returned to class, while the rest are still recovering at home.

As a precautionary measure, the preschool isolated symptomatic children in the sick bay before sending them home.

Staff also disinfected affected classrooms and common areas with a diluted bleach solution.

Additionally, the school increased its cleaning frequency and engaged a professional cleaning agency to conduct a deep clean of the entire centre on 11 Sept.

The preschool stated that the health and safety of its children and staff remain its “top priority”.

While the cause of the cases remains undetermined, the centre is closely observing the situation and providing timely updates to relevant authorities and parents.

Gastroenteritis cases were reported at other preschools last month

This latest outbreak comes after two similar incidents in recent months.

In August, 24 students and two staff from PCF Sparkletots at Mountbatten fell ill.

Earlier that month, 17 students and one staff member from Mulberry Learning also reported gastroenteritis symptoms.

Authorities reminded all preschools that they must comply with food safety and hygiene standards under the Early Childhood Development Centres Code of Practice.

SFA added that it is working closely with ECDA to reinforce food safety practices across all preschools.

The agencies also stressed that food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA enforces regulatory measures, food operators must maintain proper hygiene standards or risk enforcement action.

Also read: 51 suffer gastroenteritis after eating food supplied by Stamford Catering Services, company suspended

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from E-Bridge Pre-School and shisuka on Canva. For illustration purposes only.