snacKING Retro Biscuits Opens At Northpoint City, Snack Shop Has Treats From $1.20/100g

Old-school biscuits, snacks and toys hold a special place in many Singaporeans’ hearts, even though they are harder to come by these days.

But thankfully, a retro snack shop is setting up a second outlet at Northpoint City in Yishun.

Here at snacKING Retro Biscuits, a wide variety of retro biscuits, snacks, kids’ treats and sweets are available in-store.

Yishun snack shop offers many retro goodies

Even though the old-school biscuits do not come in tins like most of us fondly recall, they look just as appealing. What matters are the contents, after all.

The store’s bestsellers include ear biscuits and iced gems — some of the most exciting treats we as children could get.

That’s not to mention the traditional pineapple jam, which remain a timeless classic for the sweet-toothed among us.

Old-school snack shop has biscuits & sweets

For fans of less sweet snacks, there’s also a myriad of Marie and soda biscuits that leave us with fewer calories to burn.

Apart from rolls and biscuits, the snack shop offers delectable childhood sweets, with some of doubling as toys.

Perhaps the best part is that they come at affordable prices, with biscuits starting from $1.20/100g and snacks from $0.30.

Retro snack shop located at Northpoint City

To get your hands on the multitude of old school goodies, simply head down to Northpoint City mall in Yishun.

Look out for the spectacle shop ‘Owndays’ at Level 1, and take the escalator there up. Then you’ll be able to spot the snack shop.

snacKING Retro Biscuits

Address: #02-155 Northpoint City, Singapore 769098

Opening Hours: 11am–9pm daily

Website: https://snackingretrobiscuits.com.sg/

Nearest MRT Station: Yishun

If you’re feeling nostalgic and craving some olden day goodies, do check out this outlet for your childhood snack fix.

What was your favourite snack to nibble on as a kid? Let us know in the comments down below.

