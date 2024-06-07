Man dies after falling off 604m high Norway cliff featured in Mission Impossible 6

Man passes away after falling off Mission Impossible 6 cliff in Norway

A man has died after falling from a 604-metre high cliff in Southwestern Norway, which was featured in the sixth instalment of the ‘Mission Impossible’ film franchise.

Police in the area confirmed the death of the man, who was in his 40s.

Investigations into the incident are now ongoing, with police classifying it as a case of a fall with no criminal involvement suspected.

CNN reported that the incident took place at Preikestolen, a cliff overlooking the Lysefjord in southwestern Norway.

Nina Thommesen, police attorney in the district, confirmed the man’s death on Monday (3 June), explaining that he was travelling alone.

Authorities came across his body with his phone and identification (ID). While police have not yet officially identified him, they said they were “reasonably certain” of his identity.

Speaking to CNN, Thommesen added: “The police are investigating the case as a fall accident. We have no assumptions that anything criminal has happened.”

On 3 June, two witnesses were questioned. One of them, who saw the fall take place, said the man had slipped and fallen off the cliff.

Cliff known as one of Norway’s most scenic spots

Preikestolen, which translates to ‘Pulpit Rock’ in English, is one of Norway’s most scenic spots.

According to Visit Norway, it towers over the Lysefjord at a staggering height of 604 metres, with the trek to the cliff being one of the country’s most famous mountain hikes.

The cliff also welcomes more than 3,000 visitors every year, who make the eight-kilometre trek to explore the rock formation during the hiking season that lasts from May to October.

Back in 2018, the area also shot to fame when it featured in the sixth instalment of the ‘Mission Impossible’ movies, ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout.’

The film’s production used it as a filming location for an action sequence during the finale of the movie, which showed two of its main characters, played by Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill, partly falling off the cliff.

Featured image adapted from Visit Norway.