Beauty junkies, assemble! Novela has up to 60% off YSL makeup, Clinique perfume & more

Luxury beauty deals forecasted for 4 days at Novela’s Annual Members’ Sale

We know Singapore’s unpredictable weather lately has probably put a damper on your café-hopping plans with the girls. It might even have you questioning if getting all dolled up is still worth the effort.

Fortunately, we’ve got just the thing to brighten up your grey days.

Novela’s Annual Members’ Sale is rolling in soon, and trust us, the deals will be pouring down hard.

Get ready to enjoy up to 60% off your favourite luxury makeup, skincare, and fragrances — so you can look, feel, and smell your best every day without breaking the bank.

Spruce up your scent game with fragrances from Clinique & Penhaligon’s

A well-crafted scent can turn even the gloomiest day into a burst of sunshine.

At the Novela Annual Members’ Sale, you can snag Clinique’s classic Happy perfume for just S$45 — a steal compared to its usual S$150 price tag. This refreshing citrusy-floral blend, with a hint of aquatic notes, will spark joy all year long.

What’s more, you can also grab the men’s version to go matchy-matchy with bae. With both at just a fraction of their usual prices, it’s a deal even ‘Girl Math’ would approve — way better than two for the price of one.

No worries if you’re not boo-ed up. You can still score an amazing deal by bringing your bestie along to the Novela sale to pick up two sets of Penhaligon’s Ladies Miniature Collection for 40% off.

With five fabulous perfumes in each set, you’ll find a signature scent (or two) that’ll have you glowing with confidence and soaking in compliments like rays of sunshine.

Top up your skincare stash with SK-II, Kiehl’s & more

Besides fab fragrances, Novela’s Annual Member’s Sale has also got you covered for all things skin, body, and haircare, so you can glow from within.

If your dark eyes circles can give the gloomiest of rain clouds a run for their money, get the SK-II SKINPOWER Eye Cream, now going for two at 40% off.

This little jar of magic is your all-in-one solution for combating signs of ageing. packed with a powerful formula that tackles fine lines and boosts radiance around the eyes.

For skin as clear as a sunny day, don’t miss out on Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal-Extract Alcohol-Free Toner, available at half its original price.

This gentle toner soothes troubled skin, tackling redness, excess oil, and sensitivity while keeping your skin fresh and hydrated. It’s no wonder it’s a holy grail for so many beauty aficionados.

And let’s not forget your tresses. Meet the Tangle Angel Pop-up, a clever little detangling brush that smooths out knots like a pro without wreaking havoc on your hair.

It’s also perfect for travelling because the retractable handle pops back in, making it compact and ready to toss into any bag with ease.

Make your makeup life-proof with Clé De Peau, YSL & more

Of course, Novela’s Annual Member’s Sale is packed with luxury makeup to up your beauty game.

Dip your toes into the world of Clé De Peau with its Correcting Cream Veil Primer, now two for 50% off.

It smooths out those pesky imperfections and fine lines, giving your skin a glowing, hydrated base that makes your makeup stay flawless all day, rain or shine. Plus, it keeps oiliness and creasing in check — what’s not to love?

Novela’s Annual Member’s Sale is bursting with vibrant pigments, but if you’re going to splurge on just one lip product, make it the YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Velvet Radical in shade #301, now 30% off.

This gorgeous coral shade is like a warm sunset after a dreary day. And with its semi-matte finish, you get a bold colour that’s as lightweight and comfy as your favourite tee.

And don’t sleep on the NARS Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder, available in four shades and at 40% off.

This powder doesn’t just lock in your look — it gives you that flawless soft blur with zero flashbacks, so you’ll look stunning both in person and in those selfies.

It’s raining deals on luxury beauty at Novela Annual Member’s Sale

Hold on to your makeup bag because this is just the tip of the promo iceberg at the Novela Annual Members’ Sale, happening from 26 to 29 Sept.

When we say the promos are pouring in, we mean it. Not only can you score massive discounts, but you can also earn cash vouchers and nab fabulous gifts depending on how much you spend.

Here’s what you’ve got to look forward to — so you can plan your shopping spree like a pro:

S$15 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$450 in a single receipt

S$25 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$600 in a single receipt

S$50 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$800 in a single receipt

Novela Stainless Steel Tumbler (worth S$39.90) when you spend S$250

Sabon Ultimate Scalp Scrub Jasmine + Sabon Body Scrub Lavender Apple (worth S$128) when you spend S$600

The best part? This beauty bonanza is happening both online and in-store, so gear up to shop from the comfort of your couch here or rally your pals and hit up one of these Novela outlets:

Bugis+

IMM

PLQ Mall

Tampines 1

Velocity@Novena Square

Waterway Point

Chinatown

Just remember, these deals are exclusive to members, so if you’re not one yet, download the Novela app, sign up for free, and you’re all set to shop till you drop.

You can also stay in the loop for even more deals by following Novela on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

While you can’t control the weather, you can brighten up your day with a little self-pampering. After all, a good beauty haul is just the thing to turn those grey skies into sunshine.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Novela.

Featured image courtesy of Novela and adapted from Clinique on Facebook and YSL Beauty.