200 Complaints About Cobras At CCK Cemetery Filed Over The Past Year

When a netizen shared a video of a black spitting cobra at Pusara Aman cemetery in Choa Chu Kang (CCK), many people were shocked, though some may not have been. Apparently, that wasn’t the first sighting of cobras there.

At least 200 others have spotted the reptile too, according to feedback received by NParks.

Despite the rather concerning number, the authorities explain why they won’t be taking any action just yet.

NParks receives 200 complaints about cobras at CCK cemetery

According to BERITAmediacorp, NParks has received over 200 complaints regarding cobras at Pusara Aman over the past year.

A grave cleaner reportedly confirmed with BERITAmediacorp that snake sightings are common at the cemetery.

Source

He claimed to have seen 6 to 7 of them himself, which is a lot in his 15-year experience working there. He also described the cobras he has seen to be over 1-metre long.

They apparently tend to show up after tall grass has been cut, as their ‘habitats’ have been disrupted.

Thankfully, however, the grave cleaner has not heard tales of people getting bitten. Despite the fear, he explained that the snakes usually leave when they start using tools, including motorised ones, to clean the graves.

Snakes tend to slither away than approach people

Complaints aside, NParks’ Wildlife Management & Outreach Director How Choon Beng told BERITAmediacorp that the cobra species don’t attack unless they’re provoked.

They also generally dislike being close to humans and would try to slither away instead.

When the cobra senses danger, it would usually straighten its body, expand its hood, and hiss loudly. It could also release poisonous venom when in fear.

As for the cobra in the viral video, Mr How noted that it could have been in search of prey, such as a mouse or an amphibian.

He also emphasised that snakes play an important role in controlling the pest population in the ecosystem.

MS News has reached out to NParks for comments and will update the article accordingly when they reply.

Keep clear of snakes if you encounter any

While it’s normal to be afraid of venomous creatures like snakes, there’s no reason to disturb them if they’re not posing a threat.

After all, they’re trying to survive in this city as much as the rest of us are.

Should you ever encounter a cobra or any snake for that matter, NParks advises to keep a safe distance away.

If the encounter happens in an urban area, you can call their hotline at 1800-476-1600 to get an expert to deal with the snake.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.