NParks staff seen trapping pigeons in Marsiling with net for population control, leaves netizens split

NParks staff trap pigeons with net launcher in Marsiling as part of efforts to manage bird population

National Parks Board (NParks) staff in Marsiling have sparked a debate after being spotted using a net launcher to capture pigeons as part of efforts to manage the bird population.

The incident was filmed and shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page on 10 March, quickly garnering over 500 reactions and 200 comments from netizens.

Pigeons trapped using net launcher in Marsiling

In the two-minute video, an NParks officer is seen holding a remote control attached to a net launcher, positioned beside the road.

Around 20 pigeons are seen near the net, pecking at food bait likely placed to attract them.

When the officer activates the launcher, the net quickly falls over the birds, trapping them.

The pigeons struggle to break free, but are unsuccessful.

After about 30 seconds, another officer places a cage near the net and begins to collect the trapped pigeons, wearing gloves for safety.

Though some pigeons attempt to escape — with one successfully doing so — most remain still as the officers place them in the cage for removal.

Netizens divided over the action

The video quickly sparked mixed reactions online, with netizens split over whether the action was necessary or cruel.

Some praised the effort, with one netizen calling pigeons a “pest”.

Others thanked NParks for helping maintain cleanliness in the community.

However, a number of netizens expressed pity for the trapped pigeons, calling the intervention “heartless”.

Trapping is part of ways to manage pigeon population

In response to queries about pigeon population management in Sept 2025, Minister of National Development Mr Chee Hong Tat explained that NParks takes a “proactive, holistic, and science-based” approach to control the pigeon population across Singapore.

This includes trapping and removal, habitat modification, enforcement against illegal bird-feeding, and community outreach to reduce food sources generated by humans.

NParks’ pigeon management plan was expanded in June 2025 to include three hotspots, including Marsiling, where the recent incident took place.

“Keeping the pigeon population under control requires a collective community effort,” said Mr Chee, urging residents not to feed pigeons, as human-generated food is a major contributor to population growth.

NParks also continues to enforce strict measures against illegal bird-feeding, with offenders facing fines of up to S$10,000.

MS News has reached out to NParks for comments on the matter.

Also read: Video of pigeon ‘culling’ efforts at Joo Chiat goes viral, NParks said it had received feedback

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook