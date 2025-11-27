Police NSF arrested for offering cash to teen boys for sexual acts, reoffends while on bail

NSF offered cash to teen boys for sexual acts & harassed them when they rejected him

A full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the police offered cash to two teenage boys to get them to perform sexual acts on him, and harassed them when they rejected him.

While out on bail after getting arrested for these cases, he did this to a third teenage boy, reported The Straits Times (ST).

NSF borrowed money from teen boy & asked for sexual act

The court heard that 19-year-old Muhammad Shafirul Danish Muhammad Shaffie befriended “A1”, then 16, over Instagram in November 2024.

During their chat, the boy told him how old he was.

When they met face-to-face in March this year, Shafirul borrowed S$45 from the boy.

But instead of paying him back the following month, he repeatedly offered to perform a sexual act on A1 in exchange for repayment.

He also offered him S$200, but A1 refused every time.