Police NSF arrested for offering cash to teen boys for sexual acts, reoffends while on bail

NSF offered cash to teen boys for sexual acts & harassed them when they rejected him
A full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the police offered cash to two teenage boys to get them to perform sexual acts on him, and harassed them when they rejected him.
While out on bail after getting arrested for these cases, he did this to a third teenage boy, reported The Straits Times (ST).
NSF borrowed money from teen boy & asked for sexual act
The court heard that 19-year-old Muhammad Shafirul Danish Muhammad Shaffie befriended “A1”, then 16, over Instagram in November 2024.
During their chat, the boy told him how old he was.
When they met face-to-face in March this year, Shafirul borrowed S$45 from the boy.
But instead of paying him back the following month, he repeatedly offered to perform a sexual act on A1 in exchange for repayment.
He also offered him S$200, but A1 refused every time.
Boy makes police report after NSF insists on sexual act
Later, Shafirul pretended to be someone named “Izz Syah”, sent A1 a photo of four S$50 notes, and even offered to book him a Grab ride, said the prosecution.
But A1 knew that “Izz Syah” was Shafirul and rejected his offer. He also asked him to return the S$45.
Shafirul said he would not repay the money unless A1 accepted his offer, so A1 eventually stopped responding and lodged a police report on 10 April.
NSF offered up to S$290 to another boy for sexual acts
In the second case, Shafirul came across “A2” through a TikTok post in November 2024.
A2 also told him that he was 16 at the time.
In March, Shafirul offered A2 up to S$290 to engage in a sexual act with him, and S$50 for a photo of his genitals. A2 rejected him.
NSF threatened & doxxed boy
Shafirul then flooded A2 with messages, threatening to expose A2’s face on TikTok to shame him.
Frightened, A2 agreed to meet him but later delayed the meetup. This prompted Shafirul to continue his threats.
He eventually posted a TikTok video containing A2’s face, stating that the boy was afraid to meet him in person.
When A2 asked him to stop, Shafirul called him on Telegram and repeated his offer to pay for a sexual act, but was met with rejection again.
He also refused to take the video down and told A2 to find other boys with whom he could engage in sexual activity.
Shafirul said he was “specifically looking for boys who were handsome and looked like A2”, the prosecution said.
A2 told his sister about what had happened, and she lodged a police report in June.
NSF arrested, approached 3rd boy while out on bail
Shafirul was finally arrested in July and released on bail in August.
While out on bail, he contacted “A5” in September and offered him S$279 for either one of two types of sexual acts.
A5, who was 15 at the time but did not disclose his age to him, rejected the offer.
NSF pleads guilty to 3 charges
Appearing in court on Wednesday (26 Nov), Shafirul pleaded guilty to two charges of communicating with a young person below 18 to obtain sexual services.
He also admitted to one charge of harassment.
The court has called for an assessment of his suitability for reformative training — a regimen for young offenders which involves detention, counselling and foot drills.
He will be sentenced next month.
Also read: Religious leader in S’pore sexually assaults 12-year-old boy during sleepover, gets 13 years’ jail
Religious leader in S’pore sexually assaults 12-year-old boy during sleepover, gets 13 years’ jail
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image from MS News.