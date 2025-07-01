30-year-old NSman dies after collapsing outside Maju Camp following NS FIT

NSman collapsed outside Maju Camp after NS FIT session on 30 June

A 30-year-old operationally ready National Serviceman (NSman) died shortly after completing a National Service Fitness Improvement Training (NS FIT) session on Monday (30 June).

For precautionary reasons, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has put in place a safety pause on NS FIT programmes until Friday (4 July).

Passer-by saw NSman collapse Maju Camp & called ambulance

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) confirmed the incident in a statement released on Tuesday (1 July), adding that the NSman had attended an NS FIT session at Maju Fitness Conditioning Centre (FCC) from 6.50pm to 8pm.

After completing the session, the NSman reported feeling well to fitness instructors and was cleared to leave. He booked out of the camp at 8.11pm.

Shortly after, he collapsed outside Maju Camp. A passer-by witnessed the incident and immediately called for assistance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at 8.16pm, and an ambulance arrived nine minutes later at 8.25pm.

Resuscitation efforts began on-site and continued in the ambulance as the 30-year-old was conveyed to National University Hospital (NUH). Despite emergency interventions, the NSman was pronounced dead at 9.54pm.

In its statement, MINDEF expressed condolences to the bereaved family and said it is providing support to the affected family members.

SAF imposes safety pause on NS FIT sessions until 4 July

As a precautionary measure, SAF has implemented a safety pause on all NS FIT training until 4 July. This will allow the organisation to review its safety procedures and protocols.

The NS FIT programme is a 10-session initiative introduced in 2021 to encourage NSmen to maintain physical fitness through regular, structured training.

It replaces the former Remedial Training (RT) and Voluntary Preparatory Training (VPT) components of the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) system. NSmen can complete NS FIT sessions at various locations islandwide or through approved virtual workouts.

