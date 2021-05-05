49-Year-Old Victim Of NTU Accident Rarely Cycled On Roads

Concerns have been mounting over the safety of cyclists on roads in Singapore, and rightfully so.

On Monday (3 May), a 49-year-old cyclist was involved in a fatal accident at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

It was later revealed that the victim, Ms Wong Siew Yuan, rarely cycled on roads.

Speaking on the matter, the Safe Cycling Task Force president urged that cyclists assess their own abilities before riding on roads.

NTU accident victim bought bicycle last week

Away from her family who was in Seremban, Malaysia, Ms Wong was bored and decided to get a bicycle for some exercise.

Source

She purchased her bicycle last week.

According to Shin Min Daily News, she rarely cycled back in Malaysia, let alone cycle on roads.

Citing these reasons, her husband, Mr Ye Zicheng, 58, disapproved of her buying a bicycle.

Now, he regrets not insisting on his way, saying that the accident would never have happened if he did.

Mr Ye and their 19-year-old son reside in Malaysia, and he hopes they’ll be able to attend Ms Wong’s funeral.

Accident with shuttle bus

At around 8.45pm on Monday (3 May), Ms Wong was cycling at NTU with a friend when she got into an accident with a shuttle bus.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Source

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the friend cycling with Ms Wong said that at the time of the accident, they were heading over to use a zebra crossing to get to the opposite side of the road, but Ms Wong had fallen on the way.

The approaching shuttle bus then failed to avoid her.

NTU and the shuttle bus service provider Tong Tar Transport are currently assisting the police in investigations.

Assess cycling ability before riding on roads

According to ST, the Safe Cycling Task Force president Steven Lim said the terrain at NTU could be challenging for cyclists.

Mr Lim expressed that it isn’t just difficult for new cyclists. Avid cyclists might also struggle on the hilly terrain, and a lot of it depends on the individual’s strength.

He urges all cyclists to know their own abilities and be aware of what they are in for.

While he does not discourage cycling there, he felt it was paramount that cyclists know the conditions there.

Mr Lim also reminded cyclists to be familiar with traffic rules and plan their route.

A reminder not to take such matters lightly

While cycling is a great hobby to pick up, it can be dangerous if we aren’t cautious enough.

MS News offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

Hopefully, her story will be a reminder not to take such matters lightly and always take precautions before heading onto roads.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Reddit.