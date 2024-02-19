NTU launching College of Computing & Data Science in Aug, will offer AI-related modules

NTU to launch College of Computing & Data Science in August

In the new academic year starting this August, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will be launching its College of Computing and Data Science (CCDS).

The College will establish new industry-relevant courses and research platforms in which students can partake.

It will be housed in NTU’s existing School of Computer Science and Engineering (SCSE).

The new College will amplify NTU’s sustained efforts in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), computing and data science.

Students can experience new courses & research platforms

In a media release announcing the launch of the new College of Computing and Data Science today (19 Feb), NTU highlighted the slew of new initiatives that CCDS will offer.

As part of the university’s continuing education and training (CET) efforts, CCDS will introduce new courses, which include:

Master of Science in AI, with a new specialisation in Generative AI

CET Professional Certificate in Ethical Data Science

CET Professional Certificate in Generative AI

Additionally, the College will establish several research platforms to enhance interdisciplinary collaboration. Among these platforms is the Institute of Computing & Society, which investigates the impact of AI and computing on human civilisation.

Students can also look forward to the Centre for DSAI-4-X, which seeks to boost interdisciplinary research and education centred around data science and AI.

These offerings are introduced on top of the existing nine undergraduate and five graduate programmes under SCSE, which will continue to be offered under CCDS.

New College will boost NTU’s R&D efforts in AI

The launch of the new College is a significant step towards augmenting NTU’s Research and Development (R&D) efforts, especially in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

NTU President Professor Ho Teck Hua stressed that in this era, AI is transforming into a ubiquitous technology. Particularly, he emphasised:

Our goal for the new College is to nurture an NTU community that stays ahead of the curve in the AI age. By doing so, we can better support Singapore’s ambition to be a major trusted AI hub.

At present, NTU boasts impressive accolades associated with its efforts in AI research and education. Notably, NTU is ranked 2nd for AI in the US News and World Report. In addition, it is among the top 10 in the world for its AI and Data Science undergraduate courses.

Professor Luke Ong, who is a computer scientist, will helm CCDS as Vice President (AI & Digital Economy).

Also read: NTU To Fully Subsidise Tuition Fees For Over 3,000 Needy Undergraduates From Aug

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nanyang Technological University and Gagz on Foursquare.