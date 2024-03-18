NTU researcher admits to possessing child abuse material & requesting sex with underaged girls

NTU researcher found in possession of child abuse material

A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) researcher has pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material after police found multiple obscene photos of children on his mobile phone.

49-year-old Jason Scott Herrin was also caught offering money to have sex with 12-year-old girls.

The American’s phone had been seized for another investigation over an unrelated matter.

Police found obscene child abuse material on NTU researcher’s phone in 2020

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), police seized Herrin’s phone in August 2020 over an unrelated matter, which was not disclosed.

Obscene child abuse material was discovered when his phone was sent for forensic examination.

Herrin was found to have downloaded 90 photographs depicting naked underaged girls in compromising positions since 2019.

He was also in possession of 31 obscene films.

In addition to the photographs and films, investigators also found WhatsApp messages between Herrin and another individual in November 2019.

The messages, TODAY reported, revealed that Herrin had offered four million rupiah (S$340) to have sex with 12-year-old girls.

He reportedly also contacted a Laos number in February 2020 requesting a “kid” for sexual services “for a high price”.

Pleads guilty to possessing child abuse material

The NTU researcher pleaded guilty to two charges on the first day of his trial on Monday (18 March).

The first was a count of possessing child abuse material, and the other was of communicating with another person for the purpose of obtaining the sexual services of a person under the age of 18.

Another two counts of a similar nature will be considered during his sentencing on 17 May.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that NTU has suspended Herrin pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

He has also been barred from the campus.

Herrin was previously listed as a staff scientist at the Facility for Analysis, Characterisation, Testing and Simulation on NTU’s website.

His profile has since been taken down.

For possessing child abuse material, Herrin can be jailed up to five years and fined or caned.

For communicating with another person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services of a minor, he can be jailed up to two years, fined, or both.

Featured image adapted from Jacob Lund on Canva, for illustration purposes only.