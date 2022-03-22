Ex-NTU Researcher Sentenced To 10 Months For Taking Upskirt Photos

Singapore is known for its low crime rate and strict law enforcement. Hence, criminal offences like taking upskirts photos always shock residents when they come to light.

On Monday (21 Mar), Guo Zhihong was sentenced to 10 months and 5 weeks’ jail for taking upskirt photos of about 400 women.

At the time of his arrest, Guo was working as a researcher at Nanyang Technological University (NTU). He was subsequently terminated following his capture.

Caught taking upskirt photos in Orchard

According to The Straits Times (ST), Guo was caught in Apr 2021 taking upskirt photos of a woman in Orchard.

When confronted and asked to show his photos, Guo refused and denied taking any. The 30-year-old later showed the victims a seemingly empty photo album and dimmed the phone’s brightness so they could not see the screen clearly.

Guo also refused to hand over his phone and gave many excuses to justify himself.

The police were eventually alerted to the case and found “multiple” lewd photos in Guo’s phone.

Guo later confessed that he had taken upskirt photos of women over the past few weeks.

Man took upskirt photos of 400 women across 6 years

During a subsequent raid of Guo’s home, the police found upskirt photos of 400 women stored across multiple electronic devices.

The pictures were taken in several locations such as MRT stations, shopping centres, and even the NTU campus where he worked at.

Investigations also found that Guo had taken such images since 2015. During the 6-year period before he was caught, Guo apparently took at least 2,200 of such pictures, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Terminated as NTU staff after being caught for harassment

During the time of arrest, Guo was working at NTU’s School of Civil and Environmental Engineering on a short term employment pass.

He was terminated shortly after being caught taking upskirt photos in Orchard.

Speaking to ST, an NTU spokesperson emphasised the school’s no-nonsense approach towards harassment:

NTU has a zero-tolerance stance towards all forms of harassment, including voyeurism and sexual misconduct.

Gets 10 months and 5 weeks’ jail

On Monday (21 Mar), Guo pleaded guilty in court to 2 voyeurism charges and another charge of insulting a woman’s modesty.

During the hearing, Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Wen Kym labelled Guo as a “prolific serial upskirter”, according to CNA.

She said the photos taken on the NTU campus were particularly concerning as students should “feel safe and not worry about the risk of voyeuristic images of them being captured”.

Guo was eventually sentenced to 10 months and 5 weeks’ jail and will begin serving his sentence immediately.

Students deserved to feel safe on campus

Criminal offences conducted on school grounds often feel even more alarming.

After all, these are places of learning and students deserve to feel safe on campus.

Hopefully, the victims affected can have some peace of mind now that justice has been served.

