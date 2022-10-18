NTUC FairPrice Lists Male Masturbator As ‘Family Essential’ In Facebook Ad

Svakom Hedy Male Masturbator Appears In NTUC FairPrice Ad

Although advertising is a lucrative business, consumers often get sick of seeing advertisements pop up in the weirdest places.

But sometimes, odd product placements grab eyeballs and end up giving people a good laugh.

Recently, a man in Singapore received a peculiar Facebook ad from NTUC FairPrice, promoting a male vibrator as a ‘family essential’.

Not believing his eyes, the man checked the ad several times to double confirm if it was indeed NTUC FairPrice pushing it out.

He is now questioning NTUC FairPrice’s practices and wonders if this was a mistake or intentional.

Svakom male masturbator shows up on NTUC FairPrice ad twice

On Tuesday (18 Oct), an MS News reader, who wishes to be identified only as Nate, came across an interesting ad from NTUC FairPrice while scrolling on Facebook.

In a carousel ad, the first listing shows a blue-egg-shaped device priced just shy of S$40.

While swiping away from the ad would be easy, those who recognise the device would know it’s a male vibrator.

Nate knew it and questioned NTUC FairPrice’s rationale behind the ad.

He even pointed out that the advertisement was meant for May, but he saw it a whole five months later.

Double checking, Nate went onto FairPrice’s website and saw the same device sold online, with the same price and savings.

Male vibrator labelled as ‘family essential’

An hour later, Nate received another Facebook ad with the same device under a different banner and look.

In this ad, the male vibrator was categorised under “family essentials”, cracking the man up.

Whatever whoever is doing this is a genius. Sex toy as family essentials. Wow.

MS News has reached out to NTUC FairPrice for comment on the Facebook ad and will update the article accordingly.

