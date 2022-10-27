NTUC FairPrice Has 15% Discount On Rice Products Until 9 Nov To Help With Cost Of Living

NTUC FairPrice Gives 15% Discount On Popular Rice Products

For the next two weeks, NTUC FairPrice will offer a 15% discount on three rice products to help with the rise in the cost of living.

FairPrice said the prices of these products haven’t been adjusted since 2020.

FairPrice rice products have 15% discount until 9 Nov

According to a press release, from today (27 Oct) until 9 Nov, these three rice products will see a 15% discount:

Songhe AAA Thai Hom Mali Rice 5kg – S$14.35 (U.P. S$16.90)

Double FP Thai Hom Mali Premium Quality Fragrant Rice 10kg – S$19.90 (U.P. S$23.65)

FairPrice Brown Rice 5kg – S$9.50 (U.P. S$11.20)

FairPrice Group CEO Vipul Chawla said rice is a key staple and basic necessity for most households in Singapore. “With the current unprecedented inflation coupled with supply chain disruptions, rising cost of living is a top concern for consumers.”

As such, FairPrice has reduced prices for rice products that are “not only popular, but also products where prices have been kept stable for the past two years” to support residents.

He hopes that this will bring some respite to families and empower them to stretch their dollar further.

In May, FairPrice gave a 10% discount on four oil products as well as a special discount on fresh eggs after egg prices rose.

Food security and diversifying sources to keep prices constant

Due to climate change, rice-producing countries such as Thailand are producing less rice.

As such, Singapore is stockpiling and diversifying its sources to reduce its vulnerability to price fluctuations.

FairPrice said it carries around 10 types of rice across more than 25 brands from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and India.

It also launched the Greater Value Every Day initiative earlier this month to help customers save more.