NTUC LearningHub CEO Kwek Kok Kwong Passes Away On 14 Nov At The Age Of 53

For older adults, physical activities like cycling ensure that they’re in the pink of health. Sadly for NTUC LearningHub’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kwek Kok Kwong, one such session proved to be his final one.

Source

Out for a ride with his friends on Saturday (14 Nov), the 53-year-old later collapsed and never woke up again.

His abrupt passing shocked many, especially family and friends who love him dearly.

Passes away after cycling trip with friends

According to The Straits Times (ST), the late Mr Kwek went for a cycling session with friends on Saturday (14 Nov).

Some time later in the day, he collapsed, and they called for an ambulance immediately.

Though he made it to the hospital, staff were reportedly unable to resuscitate him, and Mr Kwek breathed his last that same day.

NTUC LearningHub remembers inspirational CEO

On Sunday (15 Nov), NTUC LearningHub disclosed the news in a solemn post, where they pay tribute to “an inspirational CEO”.

Source

They recall a determined leader who dedicated his time and effort to train workers and supervise their learning experiences.

After almost 8 years as CEO, many who have worked with Mr Kwek will surely miss him.

Family & friends pay tribute to the late Mr Kwek Kok Kwong

ST reports that Mr Kwek was in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) from 1990 to 2012, where he achieved the rank of Brigadier-General.

Source

From 2009, he managed the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) operations.

His versatility and experience across various areas of expertise allowed him to leave an indelible mark in many people’s lives.

As such, close family and friends have set up a Facebook group named “In remembrance of Kwek Kok Kwong 1967-2020, 14th November – the life lived” to reminisce the times shared with the late Mr Kwek.

Outpouring of love & condolences

Acquaintances from all parts of Mr Kwek’s life left messages in the group, even those from way back in his schooling years.

Long-time friends from Victoria Junior College (VJC) shared photos of Mr Kwek in school, thanking him for the many years of friendship.

Source

It appears that he continued to keep the bonds strong decades later, as there are also photos of him with friends in the school compounds recently.

The late Mr Kwek even participated in running events, proudly holding up a placard stating “Victorian”.

Source

The Facebook group has 636 members at the time of writing and growing, as more continue to pen their heartfelt messages.

Condolences to Mr Kwek’s family & friends

Judging from the numerous messages, it’s clear that those who had crossed paths with the late Mr Kwek carry fond memories of him.

We hope that they’ll treasure those memories forever.

MS News extends our condolences to Mr Kwek’s family and friends, and hope that they’ll stay strong through this difficult period.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Facebook.