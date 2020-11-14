Savio Tsang Passes Away Aged 58 Due To Lung Cancer

Those who have been watching Hong Kong (HK) dramas since the 1980s might be familiar with veteran actor Savio Tsang (traditional: 曾偉權, simplified: 曾伟权).

Recently, the former-TVB actor has not been seen in public for most of this year, allegedly due to lung cancer.

On Saturday (14 Nov), news broke that Tsang had succumbed to the disease. He was 58.

Savio Tsang rumoured to have been hospitalised on 10 Nov

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Tsang was rumoured to have been hospitalised on Tuesday (10 Nov).

2 days later, Tsang’s condition reportedly took a turn for the worse and passed away on Saturday (14 Nov), 8 days before his birthday on 22 Nov.

Last October, Tsang shared that he was suffering from pulmonary immunity disorders and was on medications.

As a result of the illness and acute weight loss, Tsang spent most of this year recuperating at home and was last seen in public some 9 months ago in February.

Tsang has reportedly been under the care of his god-sister SaSa, whom he met back in 2011, reports Oriental Daily.

Entered industry in 1982

The ex-TVB actor has been in the industry for close to 4 decades, having acted in his first production back in 1982.

Despite making appearances in many films, he reportedly did not have any “representative work”.

Tsang in Deep in the Realm of Conscience (宫心计2深宫计)

His breakthrough only came last year when he starred in the TV drama Finding Her Voice (牛下女高音), where he portrayed the role of a security guard named Hei Zai (黑仔).

However, Tsang’s health had already deteriorated by then and he was even had to request for a lightened workload at the time.

Line Walker: Bull Fight (使徒行者3), which aired recently, was the last show Tsang starred in.

His legacy will live on through the shows he starred in

Our condolences go out to Tsang’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Though Tsang may longer be with us, his legacy will live on through the numerous TV show that he starred in.

