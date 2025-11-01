Nursing student in Thailand stops to help injured accident victims, gets struck by speeding car

Nursing student dies while helping road accident victims

A 22-year-old nursing student in Thailand was tragically killed after she stopped to help victims of a highway accident in Chonburi province.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (29 Oct) at about 2.30am along Motorway No. 7 towards Pattaya.

According to Thai media, five vehicles were involved in the initial crash, which left multiple people injured.

Speeding car did not stop in time

The nursing student, identified as Ms Jirawadee (name transliterated), was travelling with her boyfriend, a rescue volunteer, when they witnessed the accident.

The couple pulled over to assist the victims, calling emergency services and helping direct traffic.

While Ms Jirawadee was on the road helping the injured, a white sedan travelling at high speed failed to stop in time and struck her.

She was killed instantly at the scene.

3 people reportedly killed, while 5 others injured

Police said that the initial multi-vehicle crash involved a Toyota Fortuner which had collided with the rear of an 18-wheel trailer truck.

A black sedan then crashed into the Fortuner, followed by other vehicles piling up behind.

The tragic events left three people dead — the driver and a passenger of the black sedan, and Ms Jirawadee.

Five others sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Victim was travelling to celebrate her birthday

Ms Jirawadee was a nursing student known for her volunteer work with the Sawang Rescue Saraburi team, where her boyfriend also serves.

She was on her way to celebrate her birthday before assisting in the accident.

The team shared a condolence message on Facebook:

“We honour the goodness, volunteer spirit, and sacrifice, and may the resulting merit help guide the soul of Jirawadee Thongdaeng peacefully to heaven and grant her happiness in the next realm.”

Boyfriend receiving treatment at hospital

Ms Jirawadee’s body has been taken to her hometown in Si Sa Ket province for funeral rites, according to Khaosod.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, who was also injured during the crash, is receiving treatment at Chonburi Hospital.

Local authorities are continuing to investigate the incident using CCTV footage from the motorway.

Featured images adapted from สมาคมพุทธสมาคมสว่างรัตนตรัยธรรมสถานสระบุรี on Facebook and แหลมฉบังนิวส์ on Facebook.