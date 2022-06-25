NUS Students Reportedly Go Maskless During Indoor Orientation Activities, Over 20 Infected With Covid-19

Several NUS Business School Students Seen Maskless While Taking Group Photos

As Singapore has relaxed most Covid-19 measures, it may be tempting to think that life is back to normal.

However, there’s one rule that still applies: Masks must be worn in indoor settings.

The importance of this regulation was illustrated when several National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School students went maskless indoors during their orientation activities.

As a result, about 20 of them have been infected with Covid-19.

Orientation season for universities

As the Jun school holidays come to a close, the universities in Singapore are about to start their school years.

That means it’s currently orientation season, when faculties, clubs and societies gear up to welcome their freshmen.

Thanks to the relaxed Covid-19 measures, this is the first time in three years that they can conduct proper orientation activities that involve lots of group fun.

NUS students go maskless during orientation

The NUS Business School held their orientation from 15 to 17 Jun, a 19-year-old girl who’s about to enter the school told Lianhe Zaobao.

Nearly 200 people took part divided into 18 groups, with participants spending 14 hours together every day from 8am to 10pm.

It included both indoor and outdoor activities, and students were allowed to go maskless during the outdoor activities, she said.

However, she was concerned when she noticed some students failing to put their masks back on when they went back to their seats indoors.

Several even took group photos indoors without masks on, she added, showing Zaobao a photo of such an instance.

The freshman said some of the activities involved interacting with schoolmates in other groups, and it’s inevitable that there will be physical contact, especially when they share the same equipment.

That’s why she didn’t dare to take off her own mask between activities.

Activities not suspended after positive case

Nevertheless, on the second day of the orientation, they were informed via a WhatsApp message that someone in another group had contracted Covid-19.

However, the organisers didn’t suspend orientation activities when that happened.

The lecture halls and seats were disinfected, and the group members of the infected person took Antigen Rapid Tests (ARTs).

It was believed that the case was infected outside, since all participants had tested negative before the orientation, the girl said.

More than 20 students infected

Worse was to come, though, as after the orientation had ended, the girl and 20 of her friends all tested positive for Covid-19.

She believes they were infected during the orientation, as all of them had tested ART-negative before that.

Some of her friends had planned to travel overseas, but had to postpone their plans as they contracted the virus.

The girl did concede that the organisers had urged students to take their ARTs and wear their masks, but there were some who didn’t take heed.

She also noted that some students had felt unwell during the activities, but they decided to continue.

This is because they didn’t want to waste the S$55 they’d already paid for the orientation.

NUS students face disciplinary action if maskless

An NUS spokesman confirmed to Zaobao that a number of students had tested positive after the orientation.

They’ve contacted the affected students to render assistance.

The orientation is an important part of campus life and helps freshmen better understand the university, they added.

However, NUS takes students’ safety seriously, and they aren’t required to stay in school during the event, and don’t need to attend if unwell.

Students who violate safety measures face disciplinary action, the spokesman noted.

Do continue to be responsible

Though large crowds and zero safe distancing are now to be expected in public, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t behave responsibly as Covid-19 is still around.

The fact that so many students got infected during an orientation where people failed to wear masks shows that even young people aren’t immune from the virus.

For the benefit of those around you, please remember to wear a mask while indoors, especially if there’s going to be many people.

