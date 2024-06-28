NUS students to enjoy Wednesday afternoons off & new sports hostel

NUS students to enjoy free Wednesday afternoons in upcoming Academic Year

Starting this August, first-year students at the National University of Singapore (NUS) will have free Wednesday afternoons.

In addition, the university will unveil a new sports-themed hostel next year.

These measures were announced as part of NUSOne, an initiative aimed at enhancing student engagement beyond the classroom.

New initiative NUSOne to enhance student life

In a news release on Friday (28 June), the university highlighted that NUSOne is an extension of its ongoing efforts to revolutionise higher education.

As part of the initiative, freshmen will engage in a new Transition to Higher Education (T.H.E.) Programme.

The programme will combine current introductory activities that encourage a positive learning environment at NUS with new e-courses focusing on wellbeing, resilience, and effective learning methods.

First-year students will also receive a NUSOne toolkit, which offers helpful tips to navigate their university adventure, and a roadmap that guides them to diverse extracurricular activities.

Furthermore, to foster self-discovery and development, Wednesday afternoons will be free of classes for first-year students.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the protected time slot will be from 3pm to 6pm on these days.

During this period, students can explore a variety of activities such as arts, sports, community involvement, workshops for personal development, and more.

However, there will be exceptions for students with classes at special venues, such as labs.

New sports-themed hostel for athletes & sports lovers

The updates don’t end there.

Valour House, a new sports-themed hostel, will open at the NUS Kent Ridge campus in August.

With accommodation for up to 600 residents, the building will focus on fostering community through sports.

NUS aims for Valour House to provide a supportive environment where athletes and sports enthusiasts can pursue their interests while exploring new sports and other related activities.

Professor Aaron Thean, NUS Deputy President (Academic Affairs) and Provost, emphasised that NUSOne is dedicated to cultivating “well-rounded, resilient, and dynamic individuals”. He said:

We are committed to giving our students the space and resources necessary to develop their potential to the fullest.

Also read: NUS remains at 8th in QS World University Rankings, NTU climbs 11 spots on list

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from National University of Singapore on Facebook.