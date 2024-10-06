Netizens call out China zoo for obese animals, zoo says it’s due to small space & limited activities

Obese animals in China zoo catch netizens’ attention

Earlier this year, a fat leopard at Panzhihua Park Zoo in Sichuan, China gained popularity on Chinese social media for resembling the leopard police officer from the movie Zootopia.

More recently, netizens discovered that the leopard wasn’t the only obese animal in the zoo.

It turns out that many other animals at the Panzhihua Park Zoo, such as their peacock and black bear, were in a similar physical state.

As a result, the zoo was dubbed the “national model pig breeding base” by Chinese netizens.

Concerns were raised that the animals’ obesity could lead to a decline in their bodily functions and make them more prone to illness.

However, a Panzhihua Zoo staff member said specialized veterinarians regularly conduct physical exams and provide nutritional support to the animals.

According to the latest physical examinations, the animals are in “pretty good” condition.

Obese animals caused by small space & limited activities

The staff member explained that the animals’ weight gain is due to the limited space, which restricts their physical activity.

With increased food intake and reduced movement, the animals gradually became overweight.

They emphasized that visitors are prohibited from feeding the animals, with signs and staff enforcing this rule.

In response to criticism, the zoo has recently expanded the leopard’s enclosure to encourage activity.

The keepers will also pay more attention to daily feeding, using measures such as hanging meat higher so the leopard has to jump to eat.

When asked whether they would be feeding the animals to store fat for the autumn season, the staff noted that the city doesn’t experience extreme cold.

“We will also add some feed to the animals appropriately, but not too much,” the staff member told World Journal.

Funding for expansion is uncertain

However, the space remains limited for other animals, as funding for the 1977-established zoo remains uncertain.

Netizens have called Panzhihua Zoo “the most conscientious zoo” due to its affordable ticket prices of RMB2 (S$0.37) per person, according to a local news site.

During National Day week, the price increases slightly to RMB3 (S$0.56).

Recently, a netizen also raised concerns about a suspected injury on the fat leopard’s back, which has also caused others to feel worried.

The zoo staff clarified that the marks were caused by “itching” and assured the public that the leopard was fine.

Featured image adapted from Douyin, Sing Tao Daily